Roman Reigns has advice for WWE Superstars who go off-script

Roman Reigns says the WWE locker room is a team environment and he would not encourage Superstars to go against the script by â€œdoing their own thingâ€ on television.

Speaking in an interview with Muscle & Fitness, the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer was asked about his creative freedom in WWE and whether he pushes to have certain storylines or segments changed.

He replied by revealing that his approach has always been to stick to the script by proving to WWEâ€™s decision-makers that he can handle anything that they want to throw at him, and he would advise others to do the same.

â€œI donâ€™t suggest that you just come in and do your own thing on your own from the get-go because, in a weird light, this is the biggest team process I have ever been a part of. Like I said, this isnâ€™t one of those deals like football where weâ€™re competing and the manâ€™s next to me on the same side. Iâ€™ve never been in a business where somebody lays down for me, like, â€˜Dude, youâ€™re winning tonight, brother.â€™â€

He added that WWE Superstars have a different type of relationship and respect for each other because they have to work as a team to achieve their success.

Roman Reignsâ€™ WWE career in 2020

Roman Reigns began 2020 by defeating Baron Corbin at back-to-back pay-per-views, Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown, before setting up a Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

However, due to family reasons, the former Shield member decided to pull out of the event, meaning Braun Strowman took his place and went on to defeat Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion.

It is currently unknown when Reigns will return to WWE television.