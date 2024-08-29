Roman Reigns' humiliated, Sudden romantic angle - 4 WWE storylines that fans could not wait to end

WWE's creative vision has been at an all-time high over the past few years. While there are fewer major shockers that leave fans in disbelief, there is far more structured storytelling. Long-term angles are present with plenty of character growth.

In general, most fans agree that Triple H's creative is far better than that of the previous head of the promotion, Vince McMahon. While McMahon had some masterful moments during his regime, there were some storylines that were absolute stinkers.

In fact, there were some angles that fans simply despised and couldn't wait to see the end of. In some cases, the programs were so bad that fans stopped watching or would tune out early to avoid it. In other cases, they would simply laugh at the less-than-stellar angles taking place.

This article will take a look at a handful of past angles that wrestling fans could not wait to end. While the talented performers involved all did their best, for whatever reason, the stories were just a complete miss.

Below are four WWE storylines that fans could not wait to end.

#4. The Lana-Bobby Lashley relationship never clicked

One of the more bizarre storylines in WWE took place during late 2019 and early 2020. Lana and Rusev, two stars who had a long-standing on-screen relationship and a very real marriage were split up as part of a storyline.

Not only did Lana leave Rusev on WWE Monday Night RAW, but she did so in a shocking and humiliating manner. She made out with Bobby Lashley on the entrance stage and this led to a poorly booked angle between The Bulgarian Brute and The All Mighty.

Fans could not get into this wacky story that felt sudden and more like Jerry Springer than pro wrestling. Plus, fans felt embarrassed for Rusev and were more annoyed at the company for booking the angle than at the heels. Even Liv Morgan eventually being added to spice things up failed to turn the tide. While all four stars mentioned are talented, this storyline was a miss.

#3. Roman Reigns' feud with Baron Corbin left WWE fans uninterested in the promotion

The end of 2019 leading into 2020 was a very bad period for WWE television. While RAW had the aforementioned angle featuring Rusev, Bobby Lashley, and Lana, SmackDown had its own poor storyline with Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin.

Fans of Baron Corbin's work in the last two years may not remember or may try to forget, that his main roster character was often unentertaining, stale, or downright bad. Despite his incredible talent, WWE always seemed to have him in the worst possible position. This was especially true when he humiliated Roman Reigns.

During an odd segment on SmackDown, Corbin and Dolph Ziggler forced Roman Reigns to eat and be covered in dog food. Roman would later return the favor. While this sounds like a fun angle you'd have seen in the territories, it was executed poorly and fans did not like it. Reportedly, Reigns hated it too.

#2. The Kane and Lita storyline was extremely distasteful

Kane and Lita are both WWE Hall of Famers and excellent performers, but they had one of the worst ongoing storylines in company history from 2004 to 2005. There were so many bad chapters to it that a sole entry struggles to cover the madness of their storyline.

For starters, Kane "stole" Lita against her will from Matt Hardy. He then impregnated Lita, again, seemingly against her will. Then Snitsky debuted and in tasteless fashion, accidentally caused her to lose her fictitious baby. This led to bizarre segments of Gene Snitsky kicking a baby doll into the crowd and mocking Lita over her loss.

As if all of that wasn't weird enough, Lita eventually seemingly grew feelings for a now babyface Kane despite everything he did, only for her to leave him for Edge. This eventually led to Kane Tombstoning a priest. Fans hated all of this and rightfully so. It was tasteless, and while at times entertaining due to the sheer insanity, these angles have no place in wrestling.

#1. The Anonymous RAW General Manager was a letdown

The Anonymous RAW General Manager was a WWE storyline that initially intrigued fans. The idea of some shadowy figure making decisions without revealing who they are is an exciting one provided that there was a payoff to it.

Unfortunately, it became evident to fans as time went on that there were no real plans to ever reveal who the figure was. Michael Cole or a laptop with a voice-over would represent the figure for much of 2010 and 2011.

Eventually, there was a payoff of sorts with Hornswoggle being revealed as the man behind the laptop, but this just caused fans to cringe. It was clearly not originally the plan and an intriguing story was killed off with comedy. Nobody liked that.

