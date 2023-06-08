"I've had enough" - Roman Reigns was upset after embarrassing storyline with 38-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns allegedly had had enough after being involved in the infamous dog food storyline with Baron Corbin.

Reigns has come a long way over the years. As The Tribal Chief, he is quite possibly the biggest wrestling star in the world today. Things weren't as good for him back in the day, though.

Roman Reigns went through a lot to reach his current status as a megastar. Back when he was a babyface, he was struggling on the mic and some of the storylines that he was involved in were embarrassing at best. Paul Heyman recently had a talk with Rick Rubin and revealed that the "sufferin succotash" promo and the dog food angle with Baron Corbin made Reigns think hard about his standing on the main roster.

While the "sufferin succotash" promo took place way back in 2015, the dog food segment happened in late 2019. Mere months after the dog food segment, Reigns turned heel.

Here's what Paul Heyman said:

“The feud rivalry story with Baron Corbin over dog food and the infamous sufferin succotash promo had weighed on him enough to where he said, ‘I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further. As the big dog I've peaked. and as an athlete, I haven't peaked as a performer. I've barely scratched the surface. I have so much more to offer and since I'm taking time off, I'm not coming back as the same person.'" [H/T Wrestling News]

Roman Reigns' heel turn changed his on-screen demeanor completely

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Reigns made his massive return and turned heel in the process. He aligned with Paul Heyman mere days later. Over the past three years, Reigns has dominated the main roster like very few have done before him.

Roman Reigns' aura is unmatched and he is as confident as he's ever been. His promos have also improved quite a lot since his heel turn. One wonders where Reigns would be today if he hadn't turned heel back in 2020.

What was your immediate reaction to the dog food segment?

