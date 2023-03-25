Roman Reigns’ ideal conqueror has been denied a WWE Championship match for more than a year

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated the company for more than three years, but in that time there have been a select number of men that have come close to dethroning him.

One of these men is his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins, who picked up the win over Reigns at The Royal Rumble back in 2022. Despite picking up the victory, The Visionary was pushed out of the Championship picture and is still yet to be handed a rematch.

2022 is almost over and Seth Rollins is still unmatched for pulling up at the Royal Rumble for his match against Roman Reigns in his Shield gear

There was a belief that the company would circle back on their feud at some point, but both men have moved on and it's now been more than a year since Rollins' win, so it's somewhat unlikely.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a personal history in WWE after making their main roster debut together

Seth Rollins was one of the men who took Roman under their wing in WWE and helped mold him into the star that he is today.

The Visionary is arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE without the rub that defeating Roman Reigns would bring, but the former Shield member deserved his place in the WrestleMania main event and has more than earned it.

Instead, WWE has allowed Cody Rhodes to step into the title picture and Rollins is now in a feud with Logan Paul after he cost him the Royal Rumble win this year.

If The Tribal Chief is able to find a way past Rhodes next weekend, then there is hope that Rollins will be handed his chance heading into SummerSlam, but if The American Nightmare is able to win the title then the former WWE Champion will lose any claim he has to that title.

