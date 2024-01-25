Roman Reigns to influence popular tag team to attack SmackDown star? Analyzing why it may happen

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as The Tribal Chief. From having a 1000+ day run as champion to beating big names in WWE, Reigns has done a lot. However, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, he has a massive mountain to climb.

At the Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match. Given how unpredictable Fatal Four-Way matches can be, Reigns will do anything in his power to ensure he walks out of the PLE as champion.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns could influence The O.C. to launch an attack on AJ Styles, which could either lead to Styles being ruled out of the match at Rumble or him coming in weak. The O.C. also has a strong reason to attack The Phenomenal One.

In recent times, there has been visible tension between AJ Styles and The O.C. members. Hence, they could take this opportunity to finally end their partnership with Styles. While the angle is speculative, by booking something like that, WWE could create an excellent feud for Styles and O.C.

Wrestling legend says two WWE stars could realistically dethrone Roman Reigns

Since 2020, several stars have tried to dethrone Roman Reigns. However, none of them have succeeded till now. While Reigns has been dominant in the ring, the support from The Bloodline is a major factor behind why many have been unable to dethrone him.

However, as per wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff, two WWE stars have a realistic chance of dethroning The Tribal Chief. During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned LA Knight could be one superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"It all comes down to, from a business perspective, who do they wanna elevate? Who do they want to take a step up? Arguably I would look at, for discussion, I would say LA Knight. Come from out of nowhere. His star is ascending. He hasn't reached his peak. He certainly hasn't gone over peak. He's making forward progress fast, so there's an argument for that discussion." [1:40:01 – 1:40:36]

Further, Bischoff also mentioned that the possibility of AJ Styles dethroning Reigns can't be ruled out. The former WCW boss said:

"I think AJ Styles has been a sleeper that can overdeliver," Bischoff continued. "An argument there too."

While both superstars mentioned by Eric Bischoff have the capability to beat any star on any given day, the possibility of Randy Orton winning can't be ruled out as well.

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Universe witnesses a new champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

