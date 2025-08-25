  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns to injure Bronson Reed & face 5-time champion at Clash in Paris instead? Chances explored

Roman Reigns to injure Bronson Reed & face 5-time champion at Clash in Paris instead? Chances explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 25, 2025 04:50 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief (Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has been on a downward spiral since he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes in a 'mania-rematch. His resilience has seemingly gone down, and he often gets himself in trouble, which he rarely did during his prime run as "Tribal Chief." The star is often out of WWE TV for a stretch before making a comeback.

Ad

The OTC's next opponent could see the return of the ruthless side of Reigns and might even end up getting injured, possibly being replaced by a five-time champion as Roman's opponent at Clash in Paris 2025. Roman is set to kick off tonight's edition of RAW. He is quite likely to be interrupted by his next opponent.

The Vision's game plan of messing with Roman Reigns mentally could turn on them, as the infuriated Tribal Chief could brutally attack Bronson Reed, leaving him injured, with CM Punk and LA Knight taking out Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Therefore, in a shocking twist, to save the match at the premium live event, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may replace Bronson Reed with the two-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, as Roman Reigns' opponent at Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

That said, this angle is speculative for now, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Top WWE SmackDown star commented on potentially teaming up with Roman Reigns

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the former United States Champion, Jacob Fatu, was asked about his reaction to teaming up with the Original Tribal Chief.

The Samoan Werewolf expressed that he had never thought about it. However, if it came to it, he agreed it would be a special moment in his career.

Ad
"You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me," he said.

It will be thrilling to see how the Reigns vs. Reed match at the France PLE unfolds and whether the OTC manages to beat the former North American Champion and put on a dominant show once again.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications