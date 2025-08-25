Roman Reigns to injure Bronson Reed & face 5-time champion at Clash in Paris instead? Chances explored

Roman Reigns has been on a downward spiral since he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes in a 'mania-rematch. His resilience has seemingly gone down, and he often gets himself in trouble, which he rarely did during his prime run as &quot;Tribal Chief.&quot; The star is often out of WWE TV for a stretch before making a comeback.The OTC's next opponent could see the return of the ruthless side of Reigns and might even end up getting injured, possibly being replaced by a five-time champion as Roman's opponent at Clash in Paris 2025. Roman is set to kick off tonight's edition of RAW. He is quite likely to be interrupted by his next opponent.The Vision's game plan of messing with Roman Reigns mentally could turn on them, as the infuriated Tribal Chief could brutally attack Bronson Reed, leaving him injured, with CM Punk and LA Knight taking out Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins.Therefore, in a shocking twist, to save the match at the premium live event, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may replace Bronson Reed with the two-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, as Roman Reigns' opponent at Clash in Paris 2025.That said, this angle is speculative for now, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Top WWE SmackDown star commented on potentially teaming up with Roman ReignsSpeaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the former United States Champion, Jacob Fatu, was asked about his reaction to teaming up with the Original Tribal Chief.The Samoan Werewolf expressed that he had never thought about it. However, if it came to it, he agreed it would be a special moment in his career.&quot;You know, we just split. But I never even thought about that. But man, bro, that man, that do sound good. Obviously, your boy needs some help right now. I mean, I never thought about that, man, but it will be good. Once again, this comes, it’s the family, baby. Yeah, I mean, that would be a special moment for me,&quot; he said.It will be thrilling to see how the Reigns vs. Reed match at the France PLE unfolds and whether the OTC manages to beat the former North American Champion and put on a dominant show once again.