Roman Reigns' injury needs to force 8-time Champion to move to WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns went through hell at SummerSlam when he faced Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships and the right to remain the actual Head of The Table and The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

The match didn't go as expected for both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Last month, Jimmy Uso was brutally taken down by Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief after The Usos won at WWE Money in the Bank. This beatdown led to Jimmy missing SmackDown for weeks.

Jimmy Uso returned at the premium live event only to turn on his brother and cost him the most significant opportunity of his WWE career. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns reportedly got injured at the beginning of the match in the main event of The Biggest Party of The Summer.

It's doubtful that The Tribal Chief will drop his record-breaking title reign out of nowhere due to an injury. It would be for the best if Cody Rhodes is left with no choice, but to move to Friday Night SmackDown to become the face of the brand in The Tribal Chief's absence.

Why should Cody Rhodes move to WWE SmackDown after Roman Reigns' injury?

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes was destined to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa's interference cost The American Nightmare the opportunity of a lifetime and ended his dreams of becoming the WWE Champion.

After the event, Cody Rhodes feuded with Brock Lesnar for a couple of months before both stars got wins and moved on. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it seemed like The American Nightmare will again feud with The Visionary.

However, these plans changed when Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided Seth Rollins. It looks like Cody Rhodes has no credible challengers or rivals left on Monday Night RAW, which is why The American Nightmare should embark on a journey on Friday Night SmackDown to get his rematch with Roman Reigns.

There are plenty of stars such as Karrion Kross, Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and more he can face in his journey to get the ultimate rematch with The Tribal Chief at next year's WrestleMania during the champion's absence.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

