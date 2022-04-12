When did Roman Reigns win the Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated superstars on the WWE roster today. He is a six-time world champion and is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In addition to the world title, Reigns has held several major championships in WWE. He is a one-time tag team champion (with Seth Rollins), a one-time United States Champion and a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

The IC title was the last midcard championship The Tribal Chief held before his return to the main event scene. Since then, he has only won and lost world titles, so it has been many years since his Intercontinental Championship win.

This begs the question - when did Roman Reigns get his hands on the prestigious belt?

Roman Reigns challenged and defeated The Miz for the IC Title on the November 20, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW. He held the title for 63 days before dropping it back to the former Real World star on January 22, 2018.

Roman Reigns' path to intercontinental glory

Following The Shield's victory over The New Day at Survivor Series 2017, Reigns challenged The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. His motive was to add some more gold to The Shield's collection.

Reigns and The Miz contested a close match where momentum constantly swung between the two superstars. At one point, The Big Dog was lining up to finish things off when Sheamus and Cesaro came to the aid of The A-Lister.

The distraction allowed The Miz to hit the Skull-Crushing Finale, but his opponent kicked out at two.

As everyone watched on in disbelief, The Shield appeared and attacked Sheamus and Cesaro. They leveled the playing field by disposing of both heels, ensuring that the match stayed a one-on-one contest. The Miz turned right into a huge Spear from Reigns, who took the pin and the win in fine style.

The victory made The Tribal Chief the 28th Triple Crown and 17th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He also became the second Shield member after Dean Ambrose to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Reigns would become a fighting champion and defend his title against all comers. He took on the likes of Jason Jordan, Cesaro, Elias and Samoa Joe and beat them all. However, on RAW 25, he lost the championship back to The Miz, ending his title reign at 63 days.

Shortly after his loss, the powerhouse of The Shield won the Elimination Chamber match to challenge for the Universal Championship. He faced champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in a match where he came up short.

