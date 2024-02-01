Roman Reigns to introduce 3-time champion as the new member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Potential explored  

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown could open a new chapter in The Bloodline saga as Roman Reigns could introduce a three-time champion as the new member of his fearsome faction.

The superstar in question is Naomi. The former Women's Tag Team Champion and Jimmy Uso' wife made her blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2024. Naomi was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Although she failed to win the whole thing, the former SmackDown Women's Champion had an impressive outing in the match. With Naomi finally back in WWE, fans are waiting eagerly to see what the creative team has in store for her.

One potential direction could see WWE's creative team aligning the former SmackDown Women's Champion with The Bloodline. WWE could have Naomi join Roman Reigns' group on WWE SmackDown, much to the delight of fans. The real-life Bloodline member could be reunited with his husband, Jimmy Uso, in the faction.

The Tribal Chief could bring in Naomi to strengthen his faction. The former Women's Tag Team Champion's addition to the Roman Reigns' stable would certainly spice things up on the blue brand.

Wrestling veteran suggests an interesting angle involving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently suggested an interesting storyline that could see The Wiseman Paul Heyman turn on Roman Reigns.

Speaking on The Monday Locker Room, Bin claimed that Heyman is now the connecting dot between Roman, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk. The veteran added that The Wiseman could betray his Tribal Chief, which may lead to Cody Rhodes taking advantage of the whole situation.

"Heyman is now the lynchpin between Roman, Brock, and Punk. And what can we do to tell that story of who is he really loyal to, you know. Like, you're gonna question him and he's gonna have to turn on Roman and have it go over. And is Cody gonna be the one to capitalize because of their hurricane of hell, you know what I mean. And when can Brock come back at the right time to heighten that whole thing. Like there's a lot of whiteboard stuff that needs to be written out of like how do we connect this to this and what's the way to heighten that to that. Very interesting stuff creatively right now," he said.

