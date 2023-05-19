Roman Reigns should introduce an AEW star's popular gimmick in WWE as he edges closer to history

Roman Reigns could make history at this year's Night of Champions premium live event.

At the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, Reigns will be presented with the opportunity of adding two more championships to his collection. He and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

A win would mean that Reigns will get to hold four different titles. This will allow The Tribal Chief to introduce Kenny Omega's iconic 'Belt Collector' gimmick. During Omega's reign as the AEW World Champion, he also held the AAA Mega Championship and both the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.

Much like The Best Bout Machine, Reigns will also have the opportunity of walking out with four different championships. A win at Night of Champions would also mark his second-ever reign as a tag team champion.

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns winning the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the possibility of Roman Reigns also winning the new World Heavyweight Title.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. said that WWE could decide to put the World Heavyweight Title on AJ Styles, only to take it off of him in the near future. Prinze Jr. said:

"Bro, if whoever, Seth or AJ won it, in this case, let's say AJ cuz that's not like a Vince-made guy, so it's more likely that he would do it to AJ Styles than Seth. The a-hole title move was always I'll give it to them for a day, and they'll lose it on RAW the next day, right? And they just do him like that and put it on Roman."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯 Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯🏆 https://t.co/vFUihtudKI

Upon his return to SmackDown last week, Reigns set his eyes on the World Heavyweight Title, which was placed at the entrance ramp.

