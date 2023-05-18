Former WWE employee discusses "a-hole title move" where Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about a weird alternate booking where Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are penned in for a high-profile matchup at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight title. Both stars worked their way through the tournament bracket to emerge as the finalists for the title.

This week on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer mentioned that Vince could pull a massive swerve with the new World Heavyweight Championship. He detailed that AJ Styles could win the title at Night of Champions only to have Roman Reigns take the gold from him in a week, becoming the only man with all the major titles in the company:

"Bro, if whoever, Seth or AJ won it, in this case, let's say AJ cuz that's not like a Vince-made guy, so it's more likely that he would do it to AJ Styles than Seth. The a-hole title move was always I'll give it to them for a day, and they'll lose it on RAW the next day, right? And they just do him like that and put it on Roman." [From 14:27 - 14:54]

Tawanna ☝🏿🩸Reigns to 1000 @RElGNSSECTION Day 987 of Roman Reigns being the reigning defending undisputed universal heavyweight champion all hail the tribal chief and the head of the table plus 406 days as the undisputed wwe universal champion acknowledge the greatest champion of this generation road to 1k in a few weeks Day 987 of Roman Reigns being the reigning defending undisputed universal heavyweight champion all hail the tribal chief and the head of the table plus 406 days as the undisputed wwe universal champion acknowledge the greatest champion of this generation road to 1k in a few weeks https://t.co/jh142sAJ2Z

Roman Reigns will be competing for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns appeared to set some things in order with The Bloodline.

He humiliated The Usos for losing their rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and asked them to apologize. Reigns then asked his Special Council Paul Heyman to make a special announcement.

Heyman mentioned that the Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa team would challenge Zayn and KO for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief then dedicated the match to the Wild Samoans Afa and Sika before walking out of the ring.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



How the hell do we see this ending?! Roman Reigns & Solo v Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Tag-Titles is official for #WWENOC How the hell do we see this ending?! Roman Reigns & Solo v Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Tag-Titles is official for #WWENOC…How the hell do we see this ending?! https://t.co/2gkbG92Doh

Do you think Reogns and Solo will dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes