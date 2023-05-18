Former WWE employee discusses "a-hole title move" where Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about a weird alternate booking where Roman Reigns could win the World Heavyweight Championship.
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are penned in for a high-profile matchup at Night of Champions for the World Heavyweight title. Both stars worked their way through the tournament bracket to emerge as the finalists for the title.
This week on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer mentioned that Vince could pull a massive swerve with the new World Heavyweight Championship. He detailed that AJ Styles could win the title at Night of Champions only to have Roman Reigns take the gold from him in a week, becoming the only man with all the major titles in the company:
"Bro, if whoever, Seth or AJ won it, in this case, let's say AJ cuz that's not like a Vince-made guy, so it's more likely that he would do it to AJ Styles than Seth. The a-hole title move was always I'll give it to them for a day, and they'll lose it on RAW the next day, right? And they just do him like that and put it on Roman." [From 14:27 - 14:54]
Roman Reigns will be competing for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships
This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns appeared to set some things in order with The Bloodline.
He humiliated The Usos for losing their rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and asked them to apologize. Reigns then asked his Special Council Paul Heyman to make a special announcement.
Heyman mentioned that the Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa team would challenge Zayn and KO for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief then dedicated the match to the Wild Samoans Afa and Sika before walking out of the ring.
Do you think Reogns and Solo will dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.
