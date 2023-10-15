Roman Reigns to issue The Bloodline an ultimatum on WWE SmackDown next week? Analysing potential new additions

Roman Reigns received multiple surprises when he returned to WWE SmackDown this Friday. John Cena is back in a larger capacity, Jimmy Uso is apparently back in The Bloodline, and LA Knight is now the biggest superstar in the company.

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena was in the ring, when Roman made his return. Cena also brought out LA Knight during their confrontation. As the show went on, Reigns didn't seem happy that the John Cena problem wasn't dealt with properly.

The tribal chief is not one to accept failures from himself, or anyone else. To correct the happenings on the blue brand this week, fans could see Reigns deliver The Bloodline an ultimatum.

This past Tuesday on NXT, the WWE Universe saw Paul Heyman in conversation with Ava Raine, and also discussing with Bron Brekker. This Friday, on WWE SmackDown, fans could see The Head of the Table give an ultimatum to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. If Jimmy and Solo don't dispose of Cena at Crown Jewel, there would be changes.

WWE superstar wants a rematch with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

At Crown Jewel last year, Roman Reigns put on a brilliant title defense against Logan Paul. The Maverick, just in his third match then, put on a brilliant performance against the company's top star.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul reflected on his match with The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel last year. He also teased the chance of a rematch.

“I was really enthusiastic to come into my own as a wrestler, so I really overprepared for that match,” Paul said. “It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back. He’s so, so good.”

The chances of Logan Paul getting a rematch look very slim. Especially when the person in front of the line is someone who he doesn't like, LA Knight. Roman Reigns has returned after almost two months, and is now very much a man in demand.