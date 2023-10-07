Roman Reigns to lead the charge against megastar upon return? Exploring major twist that could be in the works

Roman Reigns needs to take matters into his own hands before things go awry on SmackDown. It’s still a week before the Tribal Chief makes his televised return on the blue brand because, at this point, Paul Heyman seems to be losing control of The Bloodline.

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown ended with a massive showdown between the newfound alliance of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline against John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes. The segment could be a massive tease for a huge match at Survivor Series.

It is possible that Reigns could lead his team of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh against John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a huge seven-on-seven Survivor Series elimination match-up.

At the time of the writing, WWE hasn’t announced any match for the November 25 Premium Live Event, but the match card is expected to start taking shape after Crown Jewel on November 4, where Reigns is rumored to compete against John Cena.

When was the last time John Cena and Roman Reigns crossed paths for a title?

John Cena and Roman Reigns have been on-and-off rivals for over a decade. The Tribal Chief made his main roster debut alongside the rest of The Shield at the expense of Cena and Ryback at Survivor Series 2012.

Their last singles meeting took place at SummerSlam 2021, where Cena challenged Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The GOAT, however, failed to beat his longtime opponent for the title.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars will cross paths again on SmackDown next Friday.

