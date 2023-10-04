What if Roman Reigns is secretly planning to decimate former rival upon return? Exploring WWE stars who could be involved

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE television on the SmackDown after Fastlane. Fans look forward to seeing what the Tribal Chief could have in store for the WWE roster. It seems we might have an idea based on the events that transpired on NXT this week.

Paul Heyman made a blockbuster announcement on NXT when he said Reigns had told him to be in Bron Breakker’s corner next week against Carmelo Hayes. Speaking of the latter, the former NXT Champion will be backed by the greatest of all time, John Cena, for his main event match against Breakker.

Expand Tweet

Cena has been a persistent thorn in The Bloodline’s side. Realistically, that would make anyone, including Roman Reigns, tired of Big Match John. The Tribal Chief might’ve been forced to hash out a secret plan to decimate his longtime rival, and part of the plan includes scouting Breakker for possible inclusion in The Bloodline.

Then there’s the lingering threat of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will be on SmackDown this week with Jey Uso to confront The Judgment Day ahead of their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane.

Roman Reigns’ return to set up huge build for blockbuster Survivor Series match?

Roman Reigns is rumored to work the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. At the time of the writing, WWE hasn’t announced the card for the November 25th premium live event at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

It is possible that Reigns’ return to SmackDown could kick off the build to a potential colossal multi-man match also involving John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Bron Breakker at Survivor Series.

Expand Tweet

Before Survivor Series, the Tribal Chief is rumored to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. Read more about the potential match-up here.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.