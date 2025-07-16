Roman Reigns to once again leave WWE because of a returning superstar at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns sent shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling industry with his surprise return on the latest edition of WWE RAW. He might take another hiatus after SummerSlam 2025.

On this week's episode of the red brand, CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker in the final round of a Gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, he, along with Jey Uso, suffered a vicious assault at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed shortly after his victory. Roman Reigns finally returned to balance the odds, likely signifying that he will compete at the upcoming premium live event.

While it is great to see The OTC back in Titanland, he might need another hiatus soon, as he will be starring in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. If that's the case, a returning Seth Rollins could attack him at The Biggest Party of the Summer to write him off television. This scenario could set up a future match between the former Shield stablemates.

Fans may be aware that Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, and there is no official update on the timeline for his return. However, there is a chance the injury is not that serious, allowing him to return at the upcoming premium live event.

It must be noted that the above-mentioned scenario is just speculation for now, and only time will reveal the truth.

What could Roman Reigns do at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Roman Reigns made it clear on WWE RAW that his conflict with Seth Rollins and his faction was far from over. He will likely compete against Paul Heyman's alliance at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

He could team up with Jey Uso and CM Punk to take on Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins if The Visionary makes it in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Another possibility could be for The Tribal Chief to battle Bron Breakker in a singles match, which could be marketed as a "Spear vs. Spear" dream match. The upcoming episode of the red brand will be intriguing, to say the least.

