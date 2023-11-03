Roman Reigns to lose and 4 other surprises that can happen at Crown Jewel 2023

We are less than two days away from WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where the creative team has booked an action-packed show. The biggest names from RAW and SmackDown are determined to win titles, settle old scores, and, most importantly, set their plans in work ahead of the Royal Rumble season.

While there are quite a few swerves that could take fans by surprise at Crown Jewel, a few could send the WWE Universe into a frenzy. These include shocking title changes, heartbreaking retirements, and historic returns.

Below are the five surprises that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 End of Roman Reigns' historic championship reign

Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight this weekend. Recent backstage reports have claimed that the upcoming championship bout would be The Tribal Chief's last match for the year, and he is seemingly scheduled to return for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Although sporadic title defenses have been common in Roman Reigns' historic reign, could the creative team pull off a massive surprise with a shocking title change on the show? LA Knight is among the most over superstars in the promotion, and he could make a promising case for being the next world champion.

He has been booked strongly in this feud and has the momentum on his side. The chances of Roman Reigns losing his gold are arguably slim, but if it happens, it will account for a jaw-dropping swerve at the upcoming premium live event.

#2 John Cena retires at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena will compete in a singles match against Solo Sikoa on the Saudi-based show. The 16-time World Champion has been hinting at inching closer to his retirement. It is worth noting that Cena last won a singles match in 2018 when he defeated Triple H at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble.

He could stun his fans worldwide by hanging his boots at Crown Jewel, especially if he loses to Solo Sikoa. The Cenation Leader has engaged in a promising feud with The Bloodline and could choose to put over The Enforcer in his final WWE match.

#3 Seth Rollins loses the World Heavyweight Championship but not to Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming premium live event. The two have been involved in an intense rivalry, with The Scottish Warrior seemingly moving closer to a full-blown heel turn. A failure in dethroning the Visionary this weekend may finally push McIntyre over the edge, cementing his heel turn.

Although McIntyre is bound to push Seth Rollins to his limits, The Messiah has another threat lurking around the corner. A vicious title match could see Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract against beaten-down Rollins to get an advantage. Considering Priest has a match of his own, he will likely be stopped by The Judgment Day, which could further fan the dissent, especially if he pins Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#4 Bayley betrays Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel 2023

The upcoming Crown Jewel show will see WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY put her gold on the line against Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE recently returned on SmackDown after dealing with a storyline injury, courtesy of Damage CTRL. Belair is determined to regain her title after SKY's successful Money in the Bank cash-in ended her championship reign.

However, this match could see an exciting twist unfold if Bayley betrays IYO SKY and costs her the championship. While the creative team planted seeds of betrayal a long time ago, Bayley has been supportive of SKY lately, helping the champion in every big match. She could see it as the right time to strike an unsuspecting champion, setting up SKY's face turn on SmackDown.

#5 Randy Orton returns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The WWE Universe is desperate to see Randy Orton return to television after a prolonged absence. The Viper sustained a career-threatening back injury last year and had to undergo an operation followed by an extended recovery. However, Orton was recently spotted at the Performance Center, reportedly gearing up for his in-ring return.

Randy Orton is likely to kickstart a singles return, considering his tag team partner and the other half of RK-Bro, Matt Riddle, is no longer with the company. Interestingly, we could see him directly step up to a champion if he returns at Crown Jewel this weekend.

What possibility do you think has the most chance to come to fruition at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think