Roman Reigns to lose his title to 6-time champion due to massive name? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 could see Roman Reigns lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to a six time champion due to the actions of SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

The superstar in question is Damian Priest. As fans may know, Nick Aldis booked The Tribal Chief to defend his title gainst LA Knight, Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way encounter at the 2024 Royal Rumble last week on WWE SmackDown.

Given the nature of the match, the odds are heavily stacked against The Tribal Chief. On top of that, there have been murmurs of Aldis banning The Bloodline from the ringside during the high-profile encounter on January 27.

If that is indeed the case, it could play a major role in Reigns' downfall. The creative team could have Priest make a surprise apperance during or after the match to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

With The Bloodline not in Reigns' corner to protect him, The Judgment Day member could pin The Head of the Table to become new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Wrestling veteran thinks Roman Reigns will hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until 2025

While WWE fans have been debating over potential names who could usurp Roman Reigns to become the new champion, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that the former Big Dog will likely hold the title until 2025.

On the recent edition of Busted Open podcast, Dreamer predicted that Reigns will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40 and will continue to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Title until next year.

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign, and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," he said.

The Rock's potential comeback has certainly attracted lots of eyeballs, both new and old, on the product and thrown up lots of possibilities in the near future.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until 2025? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here