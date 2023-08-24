Roman Reigns to lose his title to 8-time champion before the end of 2023? It's not Cody Rhodes 

Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the most dominant world champions in the history of WWE. The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for nearly 1100 days now and looks unconquerable at the moment. But that may change soon as the current poster boy of WWE could lose his title to a former champion.

The superstar in question is none other than Jey Uso. As you may know, the former Tag Team Champion lost the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, courtesy of his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, betraying him.

Following that, he laid waste to the Tribal Chief and Jimmy on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown before quitting the company. However, the angle seems to be a work and Jey is expected to return very soon.

Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that Main Event Jey could have another shot at Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. If that is indeed the case, then the odds of the 38-year-old star dethroning Roman Reigns at the November 4 event can't be ruled out.

While Jey managed to pin the Head of the Table at Money in the Bank, he came very close to beating him at SummerSlam 2023. However, before he could do the unthinkable, Jimmy Uso turned on him to cost him a win. Nonetheless, Jey has proved that he has what it takes to dethrone Reigns. It wouldn't be surprising if he finally beats Reigns to the title at the Saudi spectacle.

Wrestling veteran criticizes Roman Reigns' match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns took on Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at The Biggest Party of the Summer earlier this month. The encounter, however, has received mixed to negative responses from fans and critics.

Wrestling veteran, Eric Bischoff, recently criticized the Tribal Combat bout, stating that it was not well-constructed nor well-thought-out. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, he said:

"I would not have made it basically a Hardcore match. I've said this before, and I know people are going to disagree with me. I am sure some of the people that are actually in the industry and not as*holes like me and you, who are sitting on the outside talking about it. But that was an easy way out of the match. That match was an afterthought. That match was not a well-constructed, well-thought-out, well-conceived match."

Do you think Jey Uso deserves a rematch against the Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

