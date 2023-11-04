Roman Reigns to lose his title before the end of 2023 but not to LA Knight? 4 ways WWE hinted at it

Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run has been one of the most successful title reigns in recent times. Since the last three years, Reigns has dominated WWE and is showing no signs of slowing down. While many have tried to dethrone him, none have been successful.

At Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight will attempt to dethrone Reigns. But, it seems unlikely that the former will win. However, there is a WWE Superstar who could surprisingly pose a challenge to The Tribal Chief and maybe also dethrone him. The potential challenger in question is Damian Priest.

In this article, we will look at four signs WWE hinted that Damian Priest might cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

#4. Rhea Ripley might have initiated trouble for Roman Reigns

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are two of the strongest factions in modern wrestling. While many believed they would face each other at some point, things took a shocking turn when Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman shook hands a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

While The Bloodline must have seen this as a friendly gesture, it could mean trouble for Roman Reigns. There is a chance that Ripley shook hands with the SmackDown faction to distract them from the possibility of Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns. If this is the case, the latter has plenty to worry about.

#3. Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins' segment

For quite a while on RAW, Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day were always pitched against each other. Naturally, this led to many believing that the heel faction hated Rollins. However, two weeks ago, Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she offered Rollins a deal.

Ripley told the World Heavyweight Champion that if he shook hands with her, she would ensure that Damian Priest cashes in on Roman Reigns. While Rollins denied her offer, Ripley's statement could be a subtle tease at what could happen in the future.

#2. Damian Priest said he could cash in on Roman Reigns

Since winning the Money in the Bank, there has been speculation about Damian Priest cashing in his opportunity on Seth Rollins. Even Damian has teased doing the same on multiple occasions. However, a few days ago, Damian Priest, during a backstage segment, said that he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

During a backstage segment with The Judgment Day, Priest told his teammates that after he defeats Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2023, he could cash in his contract on Rollins, Reigns, or McIntyre and Knight. Even though his statement included many superstars, this could be another hint at him cashing in on The Tribal Chief.

#1. Seth Rollins' words to Damian Priest

Seth Rollins faced JD McDonagh last week on RAW. While Rollins got past the young Irish wrestler, his match was interrupted by a visit from Damian Priest, who simply stood with his briefcase and watched the match between the two.

However, after Rollins won, he got out of the ring and confronted Priest. In what was a verbal altercation, the World Heavyweight Champion asked The Judgment Day member not to waste his Money in the Bank contract on him. This could be another tease by WWE, which could lead to Damian Priest cashing in on Roman Reigns.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

