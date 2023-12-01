Roman Reigns to lose his title at WrestleMania 40 and take a hiatus? Potential clue analyzed

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV for a while now, missing many premium live events such as Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series 2023. During his absence, superstars such as CM Punk and Randy Orton have returned to the squared circle.

It so happens that The Tribal Chief, supposedly, is to be dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Before that, he was supposed to have a feud with AJ Styles, and even CM Punk is rumored to be one of his final feuds.

There's a huge possibility that The American Nightmare will defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, which is scheduled for the 6th and 7th of April, 2024. This prediction comes after WWE revealed its Bash in Berlin's advertisement poster.

As seen, Roman Reigns isn't advertised for the event. It can be a subtle hint towards the creative development of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where Rhodes dethrones Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and enters Bash in Berlin as the champion.

Since storyline developments for world championships are discussed at length, it's possible WWE is hinting at the title changing hands, but only for those who wish to read between the lines.

Bill Apter gives his reason why Roman Reigns is WWE's top superstar

It so happens that Roman Reigns' appearances are on the lower end of the spectrum during 2023. In fact, he only had 11 matches for the year and isn't scheduled for any appearances for the remainder of 2023. Despite his absence, he happens to be WWE's biggest superstar.

Bill Apter explained why The Tribal Chief continues to be a megastar:

"Well, they talk about him all the time on both shows. So, he is there in terms of mentality of the product. He is still there. So, when he comes back, it's a special attraction. (...) They always had a face of the company, but I think now in the past few years that rather than depending upon that 'guy,' that person like a Hulk Hogan or Randy Savage or Bret Hart to be the face of the company, they want this to be an all-encompassing company that everybody is out there, so to say.”

Even if not everyone, as long as The Bloodline exists as a faction, The Tribal Chief will be mentioned. On the other hand, Randy Orton returned to WWE and declared war on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline!

