Roman Reigns to lose his title to a WWE legend, New Bloodline member? 4 things The Tribal Chief could do at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, finally returned to WWE on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was on a hiatus following his match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

With The Head of the Table back in the company, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2024.

On that note, here are four potential things Roman Reigns could do at the event.

#4. Roman Reigns attacks Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2024

Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to win the Royal Rumble next year. The American Nightmare is expected to win the high-profile encounter and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

If Rhodes goes on to win the 30-man Royal Rumble, the company could lay down the breadcrumbs for his rematch against Reigns on the same night. The Head of the Table could make a surprise appearance following Cody's potential win to lay waste to him.

Reigns could decimate Rhodes, much to the shock of WWE fans. This potential angle could then set up the duo's rematch beautifully for The Show of Shows next year.

#3. The Tribal Chief defends his title in a multi-man match

As you may know, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles will lock horns with each other in a triple-threat match on the "New Year's Revolution" edition of SmackDown to determine Roman Reigns' opponent at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, this match may turn south sooner rather than later as potential interference from The Bloodline could be on the cards. If so, Reigns could be forced to defend his title in a multi-man match.

WWE's head of creative, Triple H, could book Roman in a fatal four-way match against Orton, Knight and Styles at Royal Rumble as a punishment for his interference in the number #1 contender's match.

#2. Roman Reigns introduces new Bloodline member at Royal Rumble 2024

As fans may know, WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi has been teasing his involvement in The Bloodline program for the last few months. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change at Royal Rumble 2024.

Roman Reigns could have the former champion return at the Premium Live Event as the new member of The Bloodline. Rikishi could return to help The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, much to the shock of fans.

#1. The Tribal Chief loses his title to WWE legend Randy Orton

Rumor has it that Randy Orton could challenge Reigns for his title at Royal Rumble next month. If that is indeed the case, The Bloodline leader will have a tough challenge in front of him.

Orton has had a illustrious career in WWE. The former WWE Champion has prevailed over several biggest names of WWE such as The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena and more and has all the attributes to end Roman's reign.

Given his caliber, it wouldn't be surpsing if The Legend Killer ends up being the one to finally defeat The Tribal Chief for the title.

Do you want Roman Reigns to lose his title at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here