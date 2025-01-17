Roman Reigns to lose his Wiseman to WWE legend, AJ Lee to come out of retirement? - 3 Predictions for CM Punk heading into WrestleMania 41

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the RAW premiere on Netflix last week and then moved on to his next target: declaring for the Royal Rumble. As he prepares to participate in the first WWE Premium Live Event of 2025, The Best in the World has repeatedly said that his main goal is to become world champion again.

With that in mind, we take a look at three predictions for the RAW superstar heading into WrestleMania 41.

#3. CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 41

CM Punk came a step away from winning the Royal Rumble last year, but it was Cody Rhodes who survived the 30-man match and went on to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

A year later, the American Nightmare will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at the Rumble, while Punk has declared for the 30-man match and is one of the favorites to win it.

WWE Creative could go down that way and have The Best in the World win the match and go on to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career. If this happens, Punk could keep his options open on whether he would face the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or challenge Cody Rhodes or Kevin Owens if the latter wins the title at the Royal Rumble.

#2. He could steal Roman Reigns' Wiseman

CM Punk returned to WWE after a two-month hiatus in late November as the fifth member of The OG Bloodline, helping Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn defeat The New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

After the match, Punk revealed that Paul Heyman owed him a favor. However, what the favor is remains unknown. There has been speculation that it will be a match with The Undisputed Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41, but if that were to happen, it is unclear what role The Wiseman would play.

Heading into 'Mania, Heyman's favor could be to turn his back on The OTC and reunite with CM Punk, leading to a match between the two megastars at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. He could bring back AJ Lee to feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

There has been speculation about AJ Lee returning to WWE after a decade now that her husband is back in the company. The former Divas Champion hasn't addressed the possibility of a comeback, still it is something that shouldn't be ruled out, especially with the Royal Rumble fast approaching.

Amid his rivalry with Seth Rollins and with The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, set to return to WWE this month, CM Punk could convince AJ Lee to come back to WWE and come to his aid to feud with Seth and Becky.

It would be a blockbuster feud that could lead to mixed tag team action on RAW on Netflix or a PLE. Punk and Rollins could collide for the title at Mania, and the same would be the case for AJ and Becky, who could go after Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

