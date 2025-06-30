Roman Reigns to make blockbuster WWE return in SummerSlam main event, like last year? Potential explored

Over the past few months, it has been speculated that Seth Rollins would be wrestling either CM Punk or Roman Reigns in a one-on-one bout at SummerSlam this year. Rollins aligned himself with Paul Heyman during the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 and has continued to feud with CM Punk over the past few months. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been out of action since the RAW after WrestleMania, where Rollins & Bron Breakker destroyed Reigns & Punk.

Many anticipated a Roman Reigns return during the main event of WWE Night of Champions between John Cena and CM Punk, where Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his MITB contract. Rollins ended up costing Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship but failed to initiate the cash-in himself, allowing Cena to retain the title.

Cena will now defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the newly-crowned King of the Ring, Cody Rhodes, at SummerSlam, presumably in the main event of Night Two.

With Reigns not having returned yet and a film project due to begin in August, it is possible that he might not have a match at SummerSlam at all. The direction of this story, having been plausible for months, has seemingly become clear now: CM Punk and Seth Rollins will most likely have their third singles match this year at SummerSlam. However, with both Rollins and Punk involved, and the stage of SummerSlam seemingly set, Reigns may end up making a shocking appearance at the show.

With Seth Rollins currently Mr. Money in the Bank, if he cashes in the contract on either Goldberg or Gunther leading up to SummerSlam, the decisive match in Punk and Rollins' trilogy could be for the World Heavyweight Championship, and in the main event of Night One of the show. How Punk is worked into being the number one contender remains to be seen.

On the Netflix Premiere of RAW, Punk had defeated Rollins clean in the main event to win their first match. Fans were surprised the match happened so early and had anticipated it for WrestleMania, but WWE had much more in mind for Mania as well as the Rollins/Punk feud, which has continued to stretch since. Seth Rollins would then defeat Punk in a Steel Cage Match in Madison Square Garden in the main event of the March 10 edition of RAW.

However, the finish of the match wasn't that simple. The Architect, seemingly on the verge of pinning CM Punk, won this match after Roman Reigns made his stunning return following the events of the Royal Rumble earlier in the year. He dragged Rollins out of the cage and dumped him onto the floor. He then destroyed Seth Rollins in the aftermath, and then CM Punk too, after the Tribal Chief saw his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, consoling his former best friend.

Both CM Punk and Seth Rollins were not just cheated, but destroyed and humiliated by The Tribal Chief that night; the former out of the match, and the latter out of his honor. The mutual hatred and animosity between the three, of course, led to their main event match at WrestleMania, which Seth Rollins won. On that fateful Saturday, it was The Visionary who cheated, embarrassed, and humiliated CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns' potential SummerSlam return would be a callback to two major moments

With the scenario all laid out, it is very likely that Roman Reigns, despite not being involved in the build to the show, returns during or after this probable main event of SummerSlam: Night One. The signs are all there.

This could finally move Rollins on from CM Punk and set up one of the biggest matches in WWE history: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, perhaps, at WrestleMania 42.

This ending would be quite similar to last year, when Reigns returned in a similar situation, interfering in a world championship match involving his WrestleMania opponent(s), where it was not exactly clear who his target would be. The ending of SummerSlam: Night One would also be reminiscent of the ending of WrestleMania 41: Night One, with the stakes as high as can be and the players involving three of the biggest stars in the business: CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The are two alternatives here: Reigns could either return during the main event to cost Rollins the World Heavyweight Championship, allowing CM Punk to win his first WWE championship in over 12 years or, Rollins could defeat Punk with the help of his goons, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker, and a post-match assault could prompt The Tribal Chief to make the save.

Either way, we could then witness the blockbuster union of Roman Reigns and CM Punk against Seth Rollins & his faction, possibly setting up a tag team match much like last year, when Roman Reigns teamed up with Cody Rhodes.

