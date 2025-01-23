Roman Reigns to make a career-defining announcement on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances 

The upcoming 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match will feature the biggest names in the business, including Roman Reigns. However, the OTC might make a game-changing announcement on RAW before the PLE.

Reigns is scheduled to appear on the red brand next week, marking his first appearance since winning the Tribal Combat Match against Solo Sikoa to reclaiming his Ula Fala. Shortly after, Paul Heyman declared his Tribal Chief's participation in the massive 30-man battle.

Now that Roman Reigns is expected to address fans when he appears on WWE RAW, he might have a shocking announcement up his sleeve. He may have gotten his Ula fala back, but the Original Tribal Chief might want to reclaim his World Championship.

Roman may state his intentions to win the Royal Rumble and get a title match at Wrestlemania 41. Triple H could go beyond and include an angle where Reigns announces that he won't go after the title again if he loses in the Rumble.

This would allow current, engaging feuds to culminate in title matches at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Reigns, who is arguably the greatest World Champion in WWE's modern era, would make peace with never winning the title again and would finally be free to focus on personal feuds with Seth Rollins and, later, The Rock.

WWE confirms another big return for Monday Night RAW next week

Triple h has an action-packed show booked for the red brand next week. Fans will see Logan Paul back on the show. The former United States Champion could potentially target John Cena.

The promotion has also confirmed that Cody Rhodes will appear on the Monday Night Show. It would be interesting to see what he says, considering Kevin Owens appeared last week and was involved in an intriguing segment with Sami Zayn.

