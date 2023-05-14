Roman Reigns can make history in Saudi Arabia if former champion no-shows the event

It was announced this week on SmackDown that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in Saudi Arabia on May 27th.

Reigns likely won't be defending his championships as part of the event but would make history by winning four belts if he and Solo successfully capture the tag titles.

Sami Zayn has never traveled to Saudi Arabia to be part of a WWE event, and this year could be no different, with Zayn no-showing the event and leaving his tag team partner to defend the titles all on his own.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for the cracks to form in the alliance between Zayn and Owens. The two men are famous for their back-and-forth storyline. They jump from forming relationships and later turning on each other.

While Syria and Saudi Arabia's current relationship could mean that Zayn has finally decided to make the trip, it could also be a ruse.

Roman Reigns could walk out of Night of Champions with four titles

It's strange that Roman Reigns is challenging for the tag titles rather than defending his own. But The Tribal Chief wants to make a point.

Roman wants to show his brothers that he can be the man who will solve all the issues that The Bloodline is currently facing by taking matters into his own hands. In doing so, if Roman Reigns defeats Sami and KO, he will walk out of Saudi Arabia with four belts.

Zayn and Owens have been a thorn in the side of The Usos and The Bloodline for several months now, and this could finally be the end of the story.

With Owens and Zayn drafted to RAW now, it could be time for the feud between the two men as The Bloodline to reaches its climax. Zayn not participating in Night of Champions could mean that a new story between the two friends can finally begin.

Do you think Sami Zayn will travel to Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

