Roman Reigns to make a surprise appearance despite The Vision's brutal attack? Exploring post-Clash in Paris possibility

By Parth Pujara
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:05 GMT
Roman Reigns. [Image via WWE & WWE on Netflix's YouTube]

Roman Reigns suffered a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after The Head of the Table defeated The Auszilla in a singles match at Clash in Paris. As a result, Reigns had to be stretchered out of the arena and was sent to the hospital.

During the Clash in Paris Post-Show, it was announced that there would be an update on OTC1's condition on tonight's episode of RAW. However, instead of just an update, Reigns could shockingly show up to exact revenge on The Vision.

youtube-cover
As everyone believes that the post-match attack was executed to write Roman Reigns off television, the Triple H-led creative team has an opportunity to pull off a major swerve and have The Original Tribal Chief appear on RAW just a day after getting injured at Clash in Paris.

While it is highly unlikely that Roman Reigns would even be close to one hundred percent, it might not stop him from coming after the people who nearly tried to end his career last night. An injured Reigns, ignoring the medical staff and dragging himself out to fight The Vision, would be an exciting scene for fans to witness. However, it is only speculative.

Bronson Reed reacts after attacking Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris

Bronson Reed came up short against Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. However, his dominating performance against a veteran like Reigns impressed everyone. At the end, using his vast experience in high-profile matches, The Head of the Table scored the victory.

After the match, Reigns retrieved his stolen shoes and put Paul Heyman in a Guillotine Choke. However, while OTC1 was celebrating his win with fans, Bron Breakker appeared out of nowhere and hit a Spear on Reigns through the announce table.

Reed joined the fray and hit three Tsunamis on the former WWE Universal Champion, leaving him writhing in pain. After Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed took to X and reacted to injuring Reigns with a strong message. Check out The Auszilla's post below:

It will be interesting to see the aftermath of Clash in Paris on tonight's WWE RAW.

