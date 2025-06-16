Roman Reigns to manipulate top WWE star and enter the King of the Ring Tournament? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE for weeks. His return hasn't been confirmed, but the OTC could be back just in time for the King of the Ring Tournament.

Ad

The final Fatal Four-Way Match in the King of the Ring Tournament will feature Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was added to the tournament by Adam Pearce after he lost the title to Gunther last Monday on RAW.

Ad

Trending

Reigns' return wouldn't be anything short of triumphant, and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could do the unthinkable on tonight's RAW by entering the King of the Ring. Once regarded as a master manipulator during his initial days as The Tribal Chief, Reigns could once again manipulate his cousin Jey and take his spot in the King of the Ring Tournament.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The OTC has held every available championship in the WWE and has even won the Royal Rumble once. However, a King of the Ring crown is missing from his already impressive resume.

Ad

His arch-rival, Seth Rollins, is also in contention to become a future world champion after becoming a two-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner. This could further prompt Reigns to enter the world title picture and potentially ruin Rollins' chances of a successful cash-in.

Roman Reigns has manipulated Jimmy and Jey Uso in the past

Roman Reigns has manipulated Jimmy and Jey Uso in the past. He pushed his former Right Hand Man to his limits, especially when he challenged for the WWE Universal Championship. In 2020, they faced off in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match, where Reigns put Jimmy in the Guillotine Choke, forcing Jey to quit.

Ad

His actions later forced Jey to quit The Bloodline, which occurred two years ago. Jey's exit from the group saw him join Monday Night RAW, where he began his singles journey and eventually became a singles champion.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event in the Men's WarGames Match. They represented the OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline in a winning effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More