Roman Reigns to manipulate top WWE star and enter the King of the Ring Tournament? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE for weeks. His return hasn't been confirmed, but the OTC could be back just in time for the King of the Ring Tournament.
The final Fatal Four-Way Match in the King of the Ring Tournament will feature Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was added to the tournament by Adam Pearce after he lost the title to Gunther last Monday on RAW.
Reigns' return wouldn't be anything short of triumphant, and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could do the unthinkable on tonight's RAW by entering the King of the Ring. Once regarded as a master manipulator during his initial days as The Tribal Chief, Reigns could once again manipulate his cousin Jey and take his spot in the King of the Ring Tournament.
The OTC has held every available championship in the WWE and has even won the Royal Rumble once. However, a King of the Ring crown is missing from his already impressive resume.
His arch-rival, Seth Rollins, is also in contention to become a future world champion after becoming a two-time Money in the Bank briefcase winner. This could further prompt Reigns to enter the world title picture and potentially ruin Rollins' chances of a successful cash-in.
Roman Reigns has manipulated Jimmy and Jey Uso in the past
Roman Reigns has manipulated Jimmy and Jey Uso in the past. He pushed his former Right Hand Man to his limits, especially when he challenged for the WWE Universal Championship. In 2020, they faced off in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match, where Reigns put Jimmy in the Guillotine Choke, forcing Jey to quit.
His actions later forced Jey to quit The Bloodline, which occurred two years ago. Jey's exit from the group saw him join Monday Night RAW, where he began his singles journey and eventually became a singles champion.
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event in the Men's WarGames Match. They represented the OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline in a winning effort.