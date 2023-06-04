Roman Reigns may call in real-life family member for backup to help resolve issues with Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is crumbling at the moment, and it appears that Jimmy Uso being kicked out could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Jey Uso has another tough decision to make. This time he could decide that he doesn't want to return to The Bloodline without Jimmy. There are several other Bloodline members all over the wrestling circuit ready to step in for The Usos, and Reigns could now make that call.

Manu recently noted that he would be happy to make his WWE return for the first time in nearly 13 years to join Reigns' Bloodline. In an interview with Bill Apter, the 38-year-old said:

"I like to say I'm in the prime of my career. So anything is possible, and you know what they say - anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation [Entertainment]."

Manu was once part of the Legacy faction alongside Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton before he was released from the company in February 2009.

Roman Reigns needs to add some new members to The Bloodline

If The Usos refuse to rejoin The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa will be the only members left in the stable. This could leave Reigns in a tough position since he only has one man to watch his back.

It has recently been revealed that The Tribal Chief will be working multiple dates this summer. Hence, he could recruit several more members to The Bloodline and focus on his issues with The Usos over the next few months.

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns make a formidable tag team, but it's clear that Reigns wants more than just one follower.

Do you think Reigns will add more members to The Bloodline if The Usos decide to leave? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

