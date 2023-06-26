Roman Reigns may have a secret weapon to ensure he defeats The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank

The Bloodline Civil War will take over London, England, on Saturday night, and after his loss at WWE Night of Champions a few weeks ago, Roman Reigns will be wanting to ensure he walks out of The O2 Arena with the victory.

Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos as the four men look to settle their issues at this year's Money in the Bank, and The Usos look to prove that they are much better without Reigns' guidance. Reigns is still the World Champion, and having failed to defend his Championship on pay-per-view since WrestleMania, there has been some backlash regarding his booking.

The Tribal Chief has a lot to prove this weekend, and he could have an ace card in his back pocket, a new addition to The Bloodline to ensure that's the case. In recent weeks, Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has been pushed into the spotlight and has been sharing pictures with WWE Superstars, making it clear that he's in the same location and could be part of some upcoming plans.

Zilla posted images with Shelton Benjamin and Dominik Mysterio. He also provided an update that included The Usos and Solo Sikoa after sharing the following story about only just getting started.

Will Zilla debut in WWE at Money in the Bank?

The Usos appear to have the upper hand on Roman Reigns ahead of Money in the Bank

The Usos have been one step ahead of Roman Reigns for several months now, and their betrayal made it clear. Reigns need to have something that will ensure his and Solo's victory, and adding a new member to The Bloodline could be the best way to do so.

When Solo Sikoa made his debut back at Clash at the Castle 2022, he did it at the most opportune moment to ensure that Reigns retained against Drew McIntyre. The same could happen again on Saturday night with Zilla Fatu acknowledging his Tribal Chief.

Do you think there will be a new Bloodline member at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

