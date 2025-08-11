Roman Reigns might be in big trouble in WWE because of one thing

Roman Reigns competed in his first match since WrestleMania 41 at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he teamed up with his former Right-Hand Man, Jey Uso, to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.The post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw the OTC show up on WWW RAW and launch an attack on The Vision. However, tides quickly turned in the latter's favor as he was overwhelmed in under a minute, falling to the numbers game. Many thought that with the way the angle went down, Triple H may have written him off television.The former WWE champion is fading awaySurprisingly, the Undisputed Tribal Chief has been announced for next week's edition of RAW and also for Clash in Paris 2025. However, despite that, Roman Reigns may be in big trouble in WWE for a big reason.The trouble with Reigns is that he has not earned any big wins in the last few months, especially since The Bloodline saga ended earlier this year. The OTC's victory over Solo Sikoa was arguably his last meaningful win.Trouble keeps getting worseThe issues with Roman Reigns are getting worse with each passing day. He will be fighting a losing battle against Seth Rollins, as WWE may not be in favor of putting the World Heavyweight Title on him, especially with him being on a part-time run again.There is a strong chance that the OTC faces either Seth Rollins or any member of his crew at Clash in Paris 2025 and would likely lose, being written off as he will be out filming Street Fighter soon after.Moreover, Punk has a better and more personal storyline against Rollins right now, which is another hint that Reigns would likely be competing in a losing battle.Repeated storyline anglesFurthermore, Roman Reigns is being booked in repeated storyline arcs where he is first brutally attacked, goes on an extended hiatus, and then returns to compete at any major PLE, only to go off in the same way all over again.Lack of direction in his storylines is making his iconic &quot;Tribal Chief&quot; gimmick look weak and is undermining the greatness it has achieved in the last five years.All these signs hint that Reigns is on a downward spiral in his WWE career. It will be thrilling to see whether Triple H-led creative turns the tables and fixes the situation with him. Only time will reveal what awaits the Original Tribal Chief in WWE in the coming days.