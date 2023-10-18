Roman Reigns might not be the only champion with a 3-year reign at Crown Jewel 2023: 35-year old could make blockbuster WWE return

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns is expected to face LA Knight. Given his popularity in the Middle East, Reigns is expected to be greeted with a huge pop when he makes his entrance. After all, Reigns has been the champion for the last three years.

However, at the Saudi Arabia premium live event, there is a chance Roman Reigns might not be the only champion who has been holding his belt for the last three years. There might be another popular face who has been equally dominant as a champion for the last three years.

The popular face in question is WBC Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury. On October 28th, Fury is scheduled to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Going into the fight, Fury is a favorite to beat Ngannou. The English boxer is undefeated, and has been the WBC Heavyweight Champion since 2020.

Assuming Tyson Fury beats Francis Ngannou on October 28th, it won't be a surprise to see him appear at Crown Jewel. After all, the 35-year-old shares a great relationship with WWE, and during his last appearance at Clash at the Castle, he also shared a segment with Roman Reigns.

Tyson Fury has previously wrestled at Crown Jewel

The association between Tyson Fury and WWE began in 2019. During the October 4th, 2019 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Fury made an appearance on the show, and was seen enjoying the show, sitting among the fans. Later, the heavyweight boxer was spotted staring down Braun Strowman, during the latter's match against Dolph Ziggler.

As the match continued, Strowman hurled Ziggler at Fury. This prompted the WBC Heavyweight Champion to jump the barricade. However, he was stopped by security, before there was any interaction. Later, WWE announced Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman would face each other in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2019.

Going into the match, there was plenty of hype around it. After all, the world was going to witness two giants lock horns. Finally, at the event, Strowman and Fury put up a great performance. However, it was the professional boxer who ended the night with a victory.

Later on, Fury also teamed up with Strowman on an episode of SmackDown, and made an appearance at Clash at the Castle in 2022. Fury's constant appearances in WWE show that the management does like him, and that's why it won't be a surprise to see him at Crown Jewel 2023. It will be worth observing if the WBC Champion does show up at the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

