Roman Reigns might punish Solo Sikoa when he returns to WWE if Paul Heyman reveals one major thing on SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the dynamic between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa took a significant turn when the latter revealed that he had spoken to The Tribal Chief. The Enforcer also disclosed that, following their conversation, he was in charge of The Bloodline until Reigns returned.

However, this development also raises the possibility that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might punish Solo Sikoa upon his comeback if it is revealed that the Tribal Heir had lied about speaking to Roman.

In this potential scenario, The Wiseman could try to connect with The Head of the Table after Solo Sikoa's major disclosure. However, during their conversation, Heyman might discover that Solo's claim was false and that he had never actually spoken to Roman Reigns.

Consequently, this revelation could lead to The Tribal Chief making his return and punishing The Enforcer for making a false claim on the latest episode of SmackDown. There are several ways in which Roman could punish Solo upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns could kick Solo Sikoa out of The Bloodline

If Solo Sikoa gets caught making a false claim about having spoken to Roman Reigns, one way the latter could punish the former is by expelling him from The Bloodline. In this scenario, The Tribal Chief could highlight The Enforcer's attempts to gain more power through deceitful means and position himself as equal to Reigns. Consequently, Roman could declare that Solo was no longer a part of the Samoan faction. However, events could take a different turn.

After Roman declares Solo's exit from the group, the latter might retaliate by launching an attack on The Tribal Chief with his new-look Bloodline. This would ignite a full-fledged rivalry between Reigns and Sikoa.

Paul Heyman might take Roman Reigns' side in his potential battle against Solo Sikoa

If a potential battle between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa is initiated, then one of the key points in that scenario will be Paul Heyman's allegiance. In that case, The Wiseman will likely side with The Tribal Chief.

This inclination is evident from a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Heyman declared himself as The Wiseman of Roman Reigns, not Solo Sikoa. So, if this battle between The Head of the Table and the Tribal Heir comes to pass, it is most likely that Heyman will align himself with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

When is Roman Reigns expected to return to WWE?

As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for Roman Reigns' return to WWE. However, the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event could be the venue for The Tribal Chief's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

As The Biggest Party of the Summer is considered the most sensational premium live event after WrestleMania, it would be an ideal stage for Reigns' return.

Interestingly, Roman is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion as a babyface this time. It will be intriguing to see how events unfold in the coming months and when The Tribal Chief will make his highly anticipated return to the company.

