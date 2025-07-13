Roman Reigns might not return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after real-life incident? Analyzing the situation

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC was rumored to return soon and compete at SummerSlam 2025. However, due to a recent incident, his comeback might be canceled.

Ad

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 40 saw an unfortunate event where Seth Rollins sustained a knee injury after he landed awkwardly while attempting a springboard moonsault. Later, reports confirmed that The Visionary’s injury was real.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Undisputed Tribal Chief was rumoured to face Seth Rollins at The Biggest Party of The Summer, as Mr. Money in the Bank, alongside his heel faction, took the former Undisputed WWE Champion out and sent him on a prolonged hiatus.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

However, Rollins’ knee injury could jeopardize the OTC’s return plans. In a shocking twist, Roman Reigns’ return might get canceled after Rollins’ real-life injury, as he doesn’t have anyone to compete against other than Seth Rollins that would make sense.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE Hall of Famer pitches a new Wiseman for Roman Reigns

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Samoan Stinker, Rikishi, shared his idea of potentially being the new Wiseman to the Undisputed Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his new OG Bloodline, with the Usos, and Jacob Fatu against Seth Rollins and his heel faction.

Ad

Paul Heyman backstabbed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and joined forces with Seth Rollins, becoming his Oracle. To counter Heyman's betrayal, Rikishi pitched being Reigns’ new Wiseman.

"Well, you know, to be honest, I think when it comes to those guys, you need the player, players. Definitely, Roman Reigns has to be in that conversation. Would it make sense to come back and have Roman with Big Jim, with Jacob and Jey? You follow me? You know, maybe there's a new Wiseman there with the [OG] Bloodline. There's something people, you know, just—they've been waiting; they've been asking, and, you know what I mean, for me, I was, like, you know, I was like, to give the fans what they want," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to the World Wrestling Entertainment and who he faces, if Seth Rollins is out of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!