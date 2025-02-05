Roman Reigns to miss WrestleMania 41 due to injury for real? Chances explored

Roman Reigns had a rough outing last weekend, as he failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to the WrestleMania 41 main event. To make matters worse, Seth Rollins launched an attack on him after they were eliminated simultaneously by CM Punk. The Visionary destroyed Roman’s head twice with his signature Stomp.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, veteran announcer Michael Cole had an unfortunate update regarding Roman Reigns’ health: The Original Tribal Chief will be sidelined indefinitely, having seemingly sustained some injuries from the vicious attack.

Following the tragic update regarding The OTC, fans have been worrying about Roman Reigns’ injury, whether it's real, and whether the Undisputed Tribal Chief would miss WrestleMania 41. However, it seems Reigns may not be injured, as there are no updates regarding the 39-year-old star being hurt.

Amid that, Reigns would likely be at WrestleMania 41, as there have been reports about The OTC competing in a triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The current angle could be WWE’s bid to mark an incredible return for Reigns near the 2025 Elimination Chamber, which would mark the beginning of Undisputed Tribal Chief’s Road to 'Mania.

That said, the proposed angle above is purely hypothetical at this point.

Roman Reigns shared his thoughts about Cody Rhodes

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Reigns explained there is no animosity between him and Cody Rhodes behind the scenes, as many assume.

While The Original Tribal Chief expressed that the American Nightmare is a “great champion,” he was most relevant in a feud against him and his Bloodline.

“Cody’s a great champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better because it’s a competition. There’s no sabotage, no bull**it, behind the scenes type stuff, the cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven,” said Reigns.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman Reigns, with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

