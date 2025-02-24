Roman Reigns' mistake to cost 8-time champion the Elimination Chamber match? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns hasn't appeared in WWE since competing in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he could return at Elimination Chamber 2025 to potentially set up a WrestleMania 41 match.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns engaged in a heated battle with Seth Rollins after which CM Punk eliminated both of them. The three later engaged in a brawl outside where Seth injured his former Shield stablemate. The Tribal Chief could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to settle the score, but it could unintentionally cost someone else the match.

Reigns could make a surprise comeback during the Men's Chamber match to attack Seth Rollins. However, The Visionary could dodge the Spear for CM Punk to end up on the receiving end of the maneuver. This might lead to a big-time Triple Threat match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There have already been rumors of the three stars facing one another at WrestleMania 41 after their heated interaction at the Royal Rumble. The OTC's mistake could act as a catalyst to ensure the Triple Threat materializes in Las Vegas. While there is a high chance this could happen, it must be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

What else could Roman Reigns do if he returns at Elimination Chamber 2025?

While setting up a Triple Threat match for WrestleMania will be a good idea, it is not the only option. There are chances that The Tribal Chief's potential plan will work as intended, leading to his battle with Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The storyline has been brewing for over a decade, so fans will certainly be excited to witness the bout.

Another way Roman Reigns could return would be to interrupt Cody Rhodes and The Rock's interaction at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. He could stop Cody from turning heel, thus going against The Final Boss. This may set up the much-awaited dream match between the cousins at WrestleMania 41.

The upcoming premium live event will be a must-see to get a clearer picture about this year's Show of Shows.

