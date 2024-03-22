Roman Reigns must do one thing on WWE SmackDown tonight to ensure he takes back his spotlight from The Rock

Ever since The Rock has involved himself in The Bloodline saga, he has allegedly taken the spotlight from Roman Reigns. The Great One has overshadowed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the ongoing storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Tonight on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief will go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, where he needs to make an emphatic statement and take back his spotlight. Reigns must launch a brutal assault on The American Nightmare and annhilate him without any interference from The Bloodline.

Moreover, he should launch a complete beatdown on Rhodes and injure him, thus leaving him wrapped in blood. An absolute carnage from Reigns would make him look invincible and he would once again become the talk of the town. The 38-year-old desperately needs to do that on SmackDown tonight for the following reasons:

To remind The Rock who The Tribal Chief is

Even though The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief, he has been calling himself The Final Boss, which seems to contradict his allegiance. Morever, he has completely overshadowed Reigns in the ongoing storyline, making him look frivolous.

Therefore, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion needs to obliterate Cody Rhodes on SmackDown tonight in order to make an emphatic statement to The People's Champ that Roman is the end boss and that he stands levels above.

Moreover, Reigns also needs to remind The Rock that it is he who has been making everyone relevant on his island of relevancy. Therefore, a brutal assault on Rhodes would leave a bold message for The Great One and the entire roster.

To bring the spotlight to his WrestleMania XL match with Cody Rhodes

Ever since The Rock has been involved in the ongoing storyline with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the spotlight has completely shifted from the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match to the Tag Team Match of WrestleMania XL Night One.

Therefore, The Tribal Chief needs to lay out a brutal assault when he confronts The American Nightmare on SmackDown tonight in order to put his feud with Rhodes at the forefront and bring the spotlight back to the main event of WrestleMania XL Sunday.

Roman Reigns needs to remind The Rock that he is "The Champ" heading to The Show of Shows and will headline the second night of WrestleMania, closing the grand event in Philadelphia.

To establish Roman Reigns' solo dominance

Tonight's segment between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is being advertised as a one-on-one face-off without The Bloodline's interference. Therefore, Reigns must lay a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare to establish the fact that he can handle things all by himself.

The Undisputed Champion needs to make an emphatic statement on SmackDown that he does not necessarily need The Bloodline to take down Cody Rhodes. Moreover, a barbaric assault from Roman Reigns will also help him take the spotlight back from The Rock.

