Roman Reigns must punish real-life Bloodline member for his recent comments

Roman Reigns has been dominating for the past three years. He has held the Universal Championship for over 1,200 days and has defeated stars like Kevin Owens, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes to retain the title. He is set to face Cody Rhodes in a rematch of last year's WrestleMania this year as well/

However, this year, The Rock is also in the mix and will be teaming with Reigns on Night One to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull returned to WWE this year and officially joined The Bloodline. While The Great One acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief, his recent comments have given rise to speculation.

Fans believe that The Rock has taken over the bid for WrestleMania 40 with Reigns appearing merely as a sidekick. On top of that, The Rock called himself 'The Final Boss' on last week's SmackDown as well as on his social media. Indicating that it is him, and not Reigns, who sits atop the food chain.

The Tribal Chief must not take this disrespect lying down. Roman Reigns must show The Rock that he is still the most powerful person in the Bloodline. He can do so by attacking The Rock after his match against Cody Rhodes on Night Two. After retaining his title thanks to the Rock, Reigns could turn on him and tell him that The Rock isn't the final boss, but The Tribal Chief is.

Rikishi believes Roman Reigns has an issue with The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi stated on his podcast Off The Top, that Roman Reigns is growing suspicious of The Rock. The former IC Champion said that Reigns' eyes show that he does not fully trust The Brahma Bull.

"You can see in Roman's eyes like, you know, there's something going on. Like, he's not trusting The Rock, possibility. You're so used to be number one, the man, and then you got, you know, the greatest, the GOAT, steps through,'' said Rikishi

He further stated that he is interested to see what happens during the build for WrestleMania 40, with so many moving pieces within The Bloodline. The alliance between Reigns and Rock will likely come to an end at 'Mania so they can start a feud. Reigns will have to ensure that he punishes The Rock to re-establish himself as the biggest heel in the company.