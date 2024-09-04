Roman Reigns must stop Solo Sikoa from challenging Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood

At Bash in Berlin, Michael Cole made an interesting revelation about Solo Sikoa. After Cody Rhodes beat Kevin Owens in the Capital of Germany, Cole mentioned Sikoa might be next challenger for the champion. This statement by the veteran commentator comes after the leader of Bloodline expressed his desire to face the winner of Rhodes vs. Owens.

While there is a chance the new Tribal Chief might receive this match, Roman Reigns must ensure Solo Sikoa does not face the Undisputed WWE Champion at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. In this article, we will look at reasons why the Original Tribal Chief must ensure the same.

Solo Sikoa will become powerful if he wins

While Solo Sikoa lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, it does not mean he will lose every time he faces The American Nightmare. Especially, with The Bloodline by his side. Hence, if Sikoa does beat Rhodes at Bad Blood, he could end up becoming even more powerful.

Roman Reigns won't be able to reach Sikoa and this would be a massive problem for the Original Tribal Chief. Apart from this, The Tongans and Jacob Fatu will begin supporting Sikoa even more blindly which is again a threat to Reigns and his plan of teaching his cousin a lesson.

To ensure Cody Rhodes does not get a clean win

Even though Cody Rhodes beat Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam, the win primarily came into existence due to an interference by Roman Reigns, who took out Sikoa. This led to many believing Rhodes did not gain a clean victory over Solo.

By stopping Sikoa from competing against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns will ensure the former AEW star does not have the chance to get a clean win over Sikoa. This in a way would also reignite a rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns. This could then lead to a blockbuster rubber match between the two.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come to terms

Heading into the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could come to terms on SmackDown. However, this agreement between the two could take place behind the scenes. As per the potential deal, Rhodes could make Solo Sikoa sign a contract for a match.

However, at Bad Blood, while Solo would expect Rhodes to come out, he could be met with Reigns. This match between Sikoa and Reigns could decide who will become the number one contender for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if something along these lines takes place in the coming weeks.

