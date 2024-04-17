Roman Reigns must target 16-time champion upon his return, and it's not Cody Rhodes or The Rock

Roman Reigns is taking a little break after his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 40. While the defeat will weigh heavily on his mind, there are other things he will need to address upon his return. Most notably, The Tribal Chief will have to deal with the turmoil within The Bloodline while keeping an eye on his cousin, The Rock, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

However, while all this should concern The Head of The Table, his real target, once he returns, should be 16-time champion Seth Rollins, and there are a couple of reasons behind it.

Seth Rollins indirectly cost Roman Reigns the championship!

One of the defining moments in Roman Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 was Seth Rollins' interference. Granted, it was Bloodline rules, but The Visionary's decision to go against his former Shield "brother" shifted things in Rhodes' favor.

Specifically, as Paul Heyman pointed out, Reigns' fate was sealed when he decided to use the chair on The Messiah instead of The American Nightmare.

This is a moment that Reigns will undoubtedly look back on with regret. So, it's only natural that he would want to take out his anger and frustration on Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Roman Reigns clearly has some unfinished business with Rollins!

In June 2014, the unthinkable happened as Seth Rollins backstabbed his Shield teammates Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and joined forces with The Authority.

In the past, Roman has admitted that Rollins' betrayal affected him immensely. The ghosts of June 2014 came back to haunt The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL, as he chose to attack his former teammate instead of Cody Rhodes. The Head of The Table will look to bury his demons once and for all when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

Rollins and Reigns should clash one-on-one at The Grandest Stage of Them All!

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have clashed plenty of times during their storied careers.

The duo recently clashed in a blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania XL. However, they are yet to clash in a singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Their story, which started with The Shield, has gone on for long enough, with short-lived alliances and rivalries over the years, and it needs a proper closing chapter. So, why not end their story at The Showcase of The Immortals?

There are plenty of possibilities to explore when it comes to re-igniting a rivalry between these two. However, at this point, it is all just speculation and nothing more. Only time will tell if things will ever be over between these two superstars.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Should Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have a singles match at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback