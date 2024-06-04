  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roman Reigns needs to ask a friend in WWE to spy on Solo Sikoa, and it's not Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns needs to ask a friend in WWE to spy on Solo Sikoa, and it's not Paul Heyman

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jun 04, 2024 06:10 GMT
Heyman, Solo, and Reigns (via WWE
Heyman, Solo, and Reigns (via WWE's website)

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns needs to ask a WWE star to spy on Solo Sikoa in his absence. The star in question is none other than Grayson Waller, who has massive respect for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is currently on a WWE hiatus. It's clear that Solo Sikoa is getting stronger with each passing day in Reigns' absence and is now leading the new Bloodline. Many fans believe that a Bloodline Civil War is imminent when Reigns eventually returns. Even Paul Heyman seems worried about how Solo is handling things in The Tribal Chief's absence.

Roman Reigns needs to ask WWE Superstar Grayson Waller to spy on Solo Sikoa now that he can't keep an eye on him.

also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns can't trust Paul Heyman

youtube-cover

In an ideal world, Reigns could've asked Paul Heyman to spy on Sikoa and report back to him. But Heyman is someone who simply can't be trusted.

There's a good chance that Heyman is in cahoots with Solo Sikoa and won't think twice before betraying Reigns for the new blood. Heyman has betrayed superstars in the past and him turning on Reigns can't be ruled out.

Grayson Waller has the utmost respect for Reigns

Before Elimination Chamber: Perth earlier this year, Reigns had a chat with Grayson Waller in his locker room. Waller later told the Australian fans to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Waller is on SmackDown and is certainly noticing what's happening to The Bloodline in Reigns' absence. Judging by Waller's previous interaction with Reigns alone, it's safe to say that he will be more than happy to help him and spy on Solo.

Reigns needs information before it's too late

youtube-cover

Solo is getting more powerful with each passing week. He now has what Heyman calls two "bloodthirsty thugs" by his side. Reigns needs to know what Solo is planning to do next and if he is trying to bring in more people into The Bloodline.

If Roman Reigns doesn't act fast, it will be too late and the new Bloodline could become too powerful even for someone like him. Reigns needs information ASAP so that he can devise a plan and act on it quickly.

Ex WWE writer blasts Liv Morgan HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी