Roman Reigns needs to ask a friend in WWE to spy on Solo Sikoa, and it's not Paul Heyman

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns needs to ask a WWE star to spy on Solo Sikoa in his absence. The star in question is none other than Grayson Waller, who has massive respect for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is currently on a WWE hiatus. It's clear that Solo Sikoa is getting stronger with each passing day in Reigns' absence and is now leading the new Bloodline. Many fans believe that a Bloodline Civil War is imminent when Reigns eventually returns. Even Paul Heyman seems worried about how Solo is handling things in The Tribal Chief's absence.

Roman Reigns needs to ask WWE Superstar Grayson Waller to spy on Solo Sikoa now that he can't keep an eye on him.

Roman Reigns can't trust Paul Heyman

In an ideal world, Reigns could've asked Paul Heyman to spy on Sikoa and report back to him. But Heyman is someone who simply can't be trusted.

There's a good chance that Heyman is in cahoots with Solo Sikoa and won't think twice before betraying Reigns for the new blood. Heyman has betrayed superstars in the past and him turning on Reigns can't be ruled out.

Grayson Waller has the utmost respect for Reigns

Before Elimination Chamber: Perth earlier this year, Reigns had a chat with Grayson Waller in his locker room. Waller later told the Australian fans to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Waller is on SmackDown and is certainly noticing what's happening to The Bloodline in Reigns' absence. Judging by Waller's previous interaction with Reigns alone, it's safe to say that he will be more than happy to help him and spy on Solo.

Reigns needs information before it's too late

Solo is getting more powerful with each passing week. He now has what Heyman calls two "bloodthirsty thugs" by his side. Reigns needs to know what Solo is planning to do next and if he is trying to bring in more people into The Bloodline.

If Roman Reigns doesn't act fast, it will be too late and the new Bloodline could become too powerful even for someone like him. Reigns needs information ASAP so that he can devise a plan and act on it quickly.

