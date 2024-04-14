Roman Reigns needs to bring back former WWE champion after shocking Bloodline betrayal

Roman Reigns' world is coming crashing down and it's coming down at a pace faster than anyone expected. At WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief lost his title to Cody Rhodes and this week on WWE SmackDown, he saw his family falling apart.

Solo Sikoa, with the help of the debuting Tama Tonga, attacked his brother Jimmy Uso and shocked the world. He insinuated that he was The Tribal Chief as he destroyed Heyman's phone while The Wiseman was trying to call Roman Reigns.

It's not been even a week since his big loss at The Show of Shows, but it looks like The Tribal Chief will have to move on quickly from his despair and move to solve his family problems. However, he certainly cannot do it all by himself and may need help from a certain WWE Hall of Famer, and Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, and here is why.

Rikishi could help Roman Reigns control Solo

Solo Sikoa has always been rather impulsive in his decision-making. However, he has thus far obeyed The Tribal Chief out of respect as The Head of the Table and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, with Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40, Sikoa might feel he needs to take things into his own hands.

The Tribal Chief could forgive this mistake by involving Rikishi in the mix to try and control his younger son. The WWE Hall of Famer could help his Tribal Chief control Solo and bring back things to normal on the blue brand. The seeming addition of Tama, Roman would surely acknowledge, only strengthens The Bloodline if they are able to come to terms with Solo.

The Hall of Famer could help reunite The Usos

If The Enforcer of the Bloodline doesn't amend things with his family amenably, Rikishi will have to look at other options to bring back things on track. One of those things could be reuniting The Uso's.

The twins have been having a rough time over the past year. The two removed all that frustration against each other at WrestleMania 40 when they went head to head on Night One. However, despite them being at war, they are brothers, twins at that, and eventually could come back with the help of Rikishi.

While Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa look unbeatable right now, The Uso's are among the greatest tag teams of all time and nothing is impossible when they are together. While these two are the reasons why Rikishi is needed, there is one even bigger reason.

The Bloodline will not want to upset The Rock

At this year's WrestleMania XL Kick-off press conference, before the slap that was heard around the world, The Rock made it very clear in front of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the world, that nothing mattered to him more than family.

Within just a few days, after The Rock seemingly returned to Hollywood, everything is falling apart in his Bloodline. Roman Reigns and Rikishi need to get things in order before the matter reaches the ears of The Final Boss.

