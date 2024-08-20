Roman Reigns needs to convince Sami Zayn to stand a chance against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

After taking out The Bloodline all by himself last week, Roman Reigns failed to take back the Ula Fala this past Friday on SmackDown, thanks to the returning Jacob Fatu, who brutally took out Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief is currently outnumbered by the heel faction and he needs to reach out to others if he wants to stand a chance against Sikoa's Bloodline.

Unfortunately, only Jimmy Uso will not be enough to take on Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The Original Tribal Chief needs to look beyond SmackDown and find his allies on RAW.

The two people he can reach out to on Monday Night RAW are Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, but it might be a tad bit easier for him if he begins with Zayn.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Sami Zayn can convince Jey Uso better than Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been on good terms following their rivalry last year. Uso left The Bloodline and SmackDown last summer and moved to the red brand and since then he has buried the hatchet with many former rivals of the Samoan faction.

Recently, Jey and Sami came together as a tag team, as they look forward to taking down The Judgment Day. Therefore, Main Event Jey might lend an ear to what Zayn is saying about Reigns.

If the former Universal Champion approaches Sami Zayn with an apology and manages to convince Zayn to help, he will be able to rope in Jey Uso as well. However, if Reigns tries to convince his cousin directly, he might not have the same luck as he might with the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Bloodline was at its most harmonious when Sami Zayn was around

When Zayn was an Honorary Uce, The Bloodline worked together in harmony. Even though Reigns had a strong hold on the faction, Zayn managed to bring in laughter and even managed to make them break character.

The faction began crumbling after Zayn decided to betray Roman Reigns and side with Kevin Owens instead. His betrayal was where it started, and his reuniting with The Original Tribal Chief can be the point where Reigns' power begins to rise again.

The Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn story comes a full circle

The Head of the Table only ever allowed Sami Zayn, who wasn't part of the family, to be a part of The Bloodline. He bestowed the title of 'Honorary Uce' on Zayn and placed his trust in him. It did not end well for Sami or Reigns, and their reunion would be one for the history books.

Reigns and Zayn's story will come a full circle if they reunite. It began when Roman Reigns was a heel and could end with Reigns being a babyface while Sami has maintained his character throughout. Roman Reigns coming over to Sami Zayn's side should be the high note on which their story should end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback