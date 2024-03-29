Roman Reigns needs to make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown and do something huge to jump out of The Rock's shadow

Roman Reigns is the most dominating man in WWE at the very moment. Is this really true? For some it is, for some it isn't. However, almost everyone in the WWE Universe can agree that ever since The Rock has arrived in WWE, Reigns has been pushed under his shadow.

The Rock has showed up in more SmackDown episodes than The Tribal Chief. The Brahma Bull has shown up on WWE RAW with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and made Cody Rhodes bleed. As WrestleMania 40 comes closer, The Great One is becoming the biggest heel in the current era and The Tribal Chief is getting left behind. Reigns needs to do something big on tonight's episode of SmackDown and maybe even on RAW before Mania to make a statement.

What are the things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown and RAW?

Coming to tonight's episode of the blue show, The Tribal Chief is not advertised to appear, but even The Rock is not avertised. Interestingly, The Brahma Bull was not scheduled to appear on the latest episode of RAW but he still did. Taking a page out of Rock's playbook, Reigns can make a surpise appearance on tonight's episode of SmackDown to make a bold statement as a champion. Since Reigns is good with the mic, he can cut a fiery promo reminding everyone he is still the champion and no matter who comes along, he will continue to be champion.

Next, Roman Reigns has the chance to show up on RAW before WrestleMania as well. The Rock has already been advertised for that episode, but Reigns isn't. It can be an excellent powermove to show up on an episode that was supposed to focus on The Brahma Bull. It can highlight the underlying tension between Rock and Reigns, potentially setting the scene for a future rivalry.

Finally, the way Rock made Rhodes bleed, Reigns can unleash his fury on Jey Uso for not putting their family first. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns subtly hinted at Jey Uso about their culture of putting family first when Main Event Jey showed up to protect Rhodes from The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief doesn't have to make Uso bleed to get a pop from the WWE Universe. Any physical altercation between Reigns and Uso will be well-received by the fans.

Paul Heyman explained why 'The Tribal Chief' was rejected by fans as a babyface

Roman Reigns has had a phenomenal rise in the WWE Universe as a heel. He became WWE's face and Mount Rushmore worthy wrestler within a couple of years. However, babyface Reigns didn't enjoy the same popularity.

During an interview with Forbes, Paul Heyman explained that the reason Roman Reigns was rejected as a babyface but Cody Rhodes was accepted is for who they are. The American Nightmare loves to spend time fans after shows but that is not who Roman Reigns is.

He explained that The Tribal Chief goes to the ring to do his job, do it better than others, and go home to his family. He isn't "the baby-kissing autograph signer".

