Roman Reigns needs to reunite with former WWE champion who expressed regret about their relationship 

Roman Reigns has been out of action since his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief lost his precious title to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

The Bloodline has since reformed under the leadership of Solo Sikoa. However, WWE Universe has not embraced this new iteration, frequently chanting 'We Want Roman!' at every show, eager for The Tribal Chief's return. If Reigns decides to come back and reclaim control of The Bloodline, a potential reunion with his cousin Jey Uso could be on the horizon.

The Yeet Master had left The Bloodline last year and opposed them during all their battles leading up to WrestleMania XL. However, now might be the perfect time for the cousins to resolve their differences and unite once more.

Jey Uso recently talked about The Bloodline Civil War on WWE RAW

During the implosion of The Bloodline last year, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Jey Uso pinned Reigns, handing him his first pinfall loss in three and a half years.

Reflecting on that night, Jey recently shared how tough the match was for him, as he lost both his brother, Solo, and his cousin Reigns.

"That was tough on your boy for real. I lost my brothers, I lost my cousin, I lost my family," Jey Uso said. [0:54 - 1:04]

There is a possibility that Jey might be missing his family, which could drive him to reunite with The Tribal Chief. Together, they could take down the new iteration of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso recently shared a post for The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to Instagram, posting a story on his profile where he urged everyone to give flowers to his family while they are still in the game, not after they leave it.

Despite his past issues with The Bloodline, it is clear that The Yeet Master still loves his family. This suggests that Jey might be open to reuniting with Roman Reigns one more time.

Jey Uso owes Roman Reigns

One of the best outcomes of the entire Bloodline Saga has been the emergence of Jey Uso as a singles star. Despite leaving the group on a bad note, there is no denying that Jey has become a main event caliber star, courtesy of Roman Reigns, who has elevated the stature of every member of their family.

If Roman decides to change his ways and dismantle the current Bloodline, Jey Uso could be the perfect ally to help him achieve that. After all, Jey may feel he owes much of his success to his cousin and hence may want to help Reigns.

