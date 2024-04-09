Roman Reigns needs to turn babyface when he returns to WWE following WrestleMania 40 due to one thing

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, with his iconic title reign coming to an end. The Tribal Chief needs to turn babyface and return to WWE with a new persona, which could herald a fresh chapter.

Reigns needs to become a babyface superstar following his return due to the unfathomable love and support he has been receiving from the WWE Universe lately. Not only have fans been showing tremendous admiration, but they have also been heaping praise on The Tribal Chief for his legendary title reign.

With Roman Reigns receiving babyface treatment lately, he needs to return to the Stamford-based promotion as a babyface superstar.

To usher in a new storyline

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, fans acknowledged The Tribal Chief as they reverberated throughout the arena with 'Thank You Roman' chants. Therefore, it seems to be the ideal time for WWE to turn him into a babyface superstar to usher in a new storyline and rejuvenate his character.

Roman Reigns has worked as a heel for the last four years and rose to the pinnacle of this industry with his villainous persona. Hence, he needs to have a babyface run now that he lost his championship to have a fresh beginning, which could unravel unimaginable things.

This seems to be the right time for WWE to pull the trigger, as Reigns has been getting an insane amount of love and admiration from the WWE Universe since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

To be the protagonist in The Rock-Roman Reigns feud

The Rock and Roman Reigns are inevitable to feud against each other at some point, which the pro wrestling world has been waiting long to see. With both superstars currently working as heels, one needs to have a change in character ahead of their potential blockbuster feud.

While The Final Boss has been receiving thunderous boos from the WWE Universe, fans have been showering heaps of praise on The Tribal Chief lately. Therefore, Roman Reigns needs to turn into a babyface following his return to work as the protagonist in the Rock-Roman storyline.

With the former Undisputed Champion standing against The Rock, it could give rise to a compelling storyline that has the potential to transcend the heights of storytelling in WWE.

To fulfill the old prophecy

During the Vince McMahon era, WWE envisioned making Roman Reigns the biggest babyface in this industry, similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena. As a result, several attempts were made from 2015 to 2018 to make him over among fans, which only turned out to be a fiasco.

The WWE Universe did not accept Reigns, as they felt the company had shoved him down their throats. However, the 38-year-old star finally got over among the fans when he introduced his heel persona in 2020. Roman's run as The Tribal Chief became his career-defining moment in WWE.

Now that he has lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after an iconic four-year reign, the WWE Universe has been showering him with unfathomable love and support. They finally accepted him as the company's biggest megastar who changed the landscape.

From getting "Fu*k you Roman" chants on RAW after WrestleMania 33 to getting "Thank you Roman" chants on RAW after WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has finally earned the respect of fans and rose to the top organically. Therefore, it is the right time for him to turn babyface and fulfill that prophecy made years ago.

