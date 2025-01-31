Roman Reigns' new Enforcer to appear, The Rock to return with 2 monsters? 3 Twists that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just a day away. The event will air live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The company has announced four matches for the event so far, which includes the traditional men's and women's Rumbles. Since the company will officially kick off its road to WrestleMania 41 tomorrow night, fans should expect several twists and turns to unfold at Royal Rumble PLE, which could set the tone for The Show of Shows.

Here, we will explore three such potential twists that could happen on February 1:

#3. Sami Zayn could help Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens tried manipulating his friend, Sami Zayn, into helping him at Royal Rumble 2025. While The Honorary Uce didn't give a definite nod, it would be of interest to see what he does tomorrow night.

Following that, Sami Zayn inadvertently laid out Cody Rhodes with a devastating Helluva Kick this week on RAW on Netflix. This left his friend, Kevin Owens, amused to bits.

However, Sami could correct his mistake by helping The American Nightmare prevail over The Prizefighter at the Rumble. This potential angle could lead to a potential feud between KO and Zayn, resulting in a WrestleMania match.

#2. The Rock could turn on Roman Reigns

There have been murmurs of a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for quite some time. The company could finally lay down the breadcrumbs for the same at Royal Rumble.

While The High Chief acknowledged Reigns as the Undisputed Tribal Chief on RAW's debut show on Netflix, he could return at Royal Rumble to betray him. The creative team could have The Rock return with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga to eliminate Roman Reigns from the 30-man encounter.

The trio could then gang up on the OTC, launching a brutal attack on him.

#1. Solo Sikoa could save Roman Reigns

The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga's potential attack on Roman Reigns could lead to the OTC's former stablemate, Solo Sikoa, showing up to make the save.

The Street Champion walked out on the new Bloodline a few weeks ago. While it will be of interest to see what is next for him, one potential direction could see The Street Champion turn face to join forces with Roman Reigns.

Solo could save Reigns from The Rock and Co. and take back his place as Roman's Enforcer. This potential angle could then result in two blockbuster matches- Roman vs. The Rock and Solo vs. Fatu.

