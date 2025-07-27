Roman Reigns' new Enforcer to debut & take out 3 stars, 4 new champions? 4 Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will emanate as a two-night event on August 2 and 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company has announced six big encounters for the opening night, including three title bouts.Fans will witness some of the biggest names of the company, such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Gunther, CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton, and more in action on Night One of SummerSlam 2025. The company could also be planning some big surprises for the opening night, which could set the tone for the rest of the year.The following piece will cover four bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One:#4. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE SummerSlam 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, things may not end well for the current champs in the match as they could drop the titles to their rivals.The company's decision to align Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss has been a massive success so far, as the newly-formed tag team has become a fan-favorite in a very short period. The creative team could decide to crown Little Miss Bliss and The Queen as the new champs to have the women's tag team division revolve around them.#3. Two more new championsApart from Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, there could be two more new champions at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The first of those could be none other than CM Punk.As fans must be aware, The Best in the World will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE SummerSlam 2025. While it won't be an easy task to put The Ring General away, Punk could beat the odds to win the coveted title at the event.Meanwhile, Jade Cargill could also win her first WWE World Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Storm will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the event. While Tiffany may show heart to go toe-to-toe with Jade, fans should expect Cargill to prevail over Tiffy to win the gold.#2. Drew McIntyre could turn on Logan PaulDrew McIntyre will join forces with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the heels may lose the match, with The Maverick, Logan Paul, eating the pin.This potential angle could infuriate Drew McIntyre, who could blame the YouTuber for their loss. The Scottish Psychopath could then launch a brutal attack on Logan, destroying him in the process. This could turn fans sympathetic towards The Maverick, leading to his face turn.#1. Zilla Fatu could help Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will lock horns with Seth Rollins' stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in a tag team match on the opening night of WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, interference from Paul Heyman during the match seems a no-brainer.However, Roman Reigns could have a secret weapon to counter Paul's shenanigans. The OTC could have Zilla Fatu, son of the late legend Umaga, debut as his new Enforcer to stop Heyman in his tracks.Zilla, who has made a name for himself thanks to his impressive work on the independent circuit, is rumored to join WWE shortly. The monster could debut on the opening night of SummerSlam and take out Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, helping Roman Reigns emerge victorious.