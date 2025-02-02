Roman Reigns entered the 30-man Royal Rumble last night in his pursuit of regaining the Undisputed WWE Title that he lost last year. However, the Original Tribal Chief failed to win the high-stakes encounter.

Reigns was eliminated by his WarGames teammate, CM Punk. Following that, he was brutalized by Seth Rollins. After his recent loss, it will be of interest to see what is next for the OTC.

The following piece will explore three potential directions for Reigns after Royal Rumble:

#3. Roman Reigns could still win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania

Trending

As fans must be aware, Jey Uso won the men's Royal Rumble last night. The YEET Master will likely challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania. This would mean the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will likely get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title against Cody Rhodes.

If so, Roman Reigns still stands a chance to regain the gold that he dropped last year. The OTC could enter the men's Elimination Chamber Match and prevail over the rest of the competition to win the whole thing.

Following that, he could go on to potentially dethrone Cody Rhodes at 'Mania.

#2. The OTC could feud with Seth Rollins

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by Seth Rollins after both the stars were eliminated from the Rumble by CM Punk. The Visionary laid out the OTC with two vicious Stomps, one of which was on the steel steps.

Given how things unfolded, there is no denying that the company has seemingly dropped breadcrumbs for a feud between two former teammates. Fans should expect an irate Reigns to hit back at Rollins shortly, which could lead to a blockbuster encounter between the duo at The Show of Shows.

#1. Solo Sikoa could return to help Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

While Roman Reigns was brutalized by Seth Rollins, he was eliminated by CM Punk from the Royal Rumble. Given that, there could be a three-way feud between the trio shortly. If so, real-life Bloodline member Solo Sikoa could return to help Reigns against Punk and Seth.

The Street Champion walked out on The New Bloodline two weeks ago. Solo, surprisingly, didn't feature in the Royal Rumble as well and hasn't been seen or heard from since that SmackDown. However, the monster had stated that he would acknowledge Reigns if he regained the Ula Fala.

Given that, he could return and turn face by acknowledging Reigns. Solo could take his place back as the OTC's Enforcer and help him against The Visionary and The Best in the World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback