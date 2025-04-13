Roman Reigns' new Enforcer & Right-Hand Man to appear, 3 title changes? 4 Predictions for Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41 

WWE WrestleMania 41 will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, next week on April 19 and 20. The excitement for the premium live event among fans is palpable.

The company has announced seven matches for the opening night so far, which includes four title bouts. The opening night will feature some of the biggest names of the company such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio & more in action.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41:

#4. Rikishi could return to help Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. While The Ring General would be a tough nut to crack for The YEET Master, Jey could dethrone Gunther with the help of his father, Rikishi.

Given how the Imperium leader took out Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago on RAW, Rikishi could return to avenge his son by costing Gunther his title. The creative team could have The Ring General resort to unfair tactics during the bout, only for Rikishi to return to stop him in his tracks, leading to Jey's win.

#3. Two more title changes

Jey Uso dethroning Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship may not be the only title change on the opening night of WrestleMania 41 as fans could witness two more titles changing hands. The first of those could be The New Day winning the World Tag Team Titles.

As fans must be aware, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41. The heel faction may cheat their way to a title win.

Aside from that, Jacob Fatu, who will challenge LA Knight for the United States Title, could dethrone The Megastar with the help of the new Bloodline.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could retain the WWE Women's Title

Tiffany Stratton will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair on the opening night of WrestleMania 41. This match has all the ingredients to be a high-octane classic.

While it could be anybody's game, Tiffany Stratton will likely retain the gold. The creative team could have Charlotte put over The Buff Barbie at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which would establish Tiffy as a legitimate superstar.

#1. Roman Reigns' new Enforcer and Right-Hand Man could appear

Roman Reigns will lock horns with Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, the OTC's Wiseman, Paul Heyman, will be in CM Punk's corner.

With Heyman betraying his trust, Roman Reigns could call upon two superstars to help him prevail over Punk and Rollins. The OTC could have Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i appear as his new Enforcer and Right-Hand Man respectively.

While Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, Lance is the cousin of Roman Reigns. Both the stars signed with WWE a while back and could make their presence felt in the main event of the opening night of WrestleMania to help the OTC prevail over his rivals.

