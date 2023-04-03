The fallout from last night's WrestleMania Sunday will take place later tonight on WWE RAW. It is seen as the biggest and best episode of the year on the red brand, and surprises are expected.

This could include the return of several WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined, as well as main roster call-ups, including swerves, throughout the night.

The following list looks at just five surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW.

#5. Bron Breakker is called up to the main roster

Bron Breakker lost his NXT Championship at Stand and Deliver, which has fans buzzing about the prospect of him heading up to the main roster. Could Bron Breakker make a huge statement upon arrival and be part of the biggest episode of WWE RAW of the year?

Of all the NXT stars who are awaiting their call-up at the moment, Breakker seems like the most obvious choice. Breakker could be the next big thing in WWE, and it will be interesting to see who he targets upon arrival.

#4. Randy Orton returns, targets Cody

Randy Orton was spotted in Los Angeles, where he didn't make any kind of appearance at WrestleMania, meaning that he could appear tonight on RAW instead. Orton and Rhodes have a rich history, and even though Orton has some loose ends to tie up with The Bloodline, he could return and interrupt whatever promo Cody has planned for tonight.

Randy Orton and Cody were once part of Legacy together, and it would be interesting for The Legend Killer to return and explore this heading into SummerSlam if his story with Roman has come to an end.

#3. Vince McMahon appears on WWE RAW

Given the news that WWE is now being sold and the press releases are slowly filtering through, it's likely that Vince McMahon could make his return on the red brand episode tonight. It's been several months since The Chairman has been seen, given his recent personal issues, but if anyone is about to make an announcement regarding the sale of the company, then it has to be Mr. McMahon.

#2. Roman Reigns is challenged by Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns overcame Cody Rhodes last night at WrestleMania thanks to The Bloodline, but the challengers will never stop coming for his title, and it appears the stars are aligning for Seth Rollins once again.

Becky Lynch recently commented on Rollins wanting the Universal Championship, while Roman Reigns called him out in a recent interview claiming he couldn't get the deal he has. Rollins has no story moving forward, so it would be interesting if he calls out Roman Reigns following his WrestleMania win.

#1. Asuka quits WWE

Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me

Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! Mercedes Monè FP @MoneInTheBankk Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan https://t.co/e9ILbFm9gh I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/moneinthebankk… I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/moneinthebankk… https://t.co/K7itr2RBuw

The WWE Universe is just as frustrated as Asuka following her WrestleMania loss since many believed that this was her big chance. The Empress is yet to win at WrestleMania and will now go to the back of the line in the Women's Championship picture on WWE RAW.

Asuka has noted on Twitter that she should head back to Japan, and tonight on RAW, her frustrations could get the better and it could lead to her resigning from the company.

Do you think Vince McMahon will appear on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

